Goodrich, MI

nbc25news.com

Ferris State rallies late to knock off Saginaw Valley State football

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - Despite holding an eight-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Saginaw Valley State football team was doomed by penalties and tough breaks as top-ranked Ferris State scored with just over a minute to go to get the win 33-28 Saturday afternoon at Wickes Memorial Stadium.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

No. 1 Ferris State dodges SVSU upset bid ... again

For the second consecutive season, Saginaw Valley State University had everything in place to upset Ferris State. And for the second consecutive season, Ferris State wiggled out of the upset. Ferris, the No. 1-ranked team and defending Division II national champion, scored with 1:11 remaining in the game to snare...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
abc12.com

HS Football - Fenton at Linden

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Linden came into Friday one win away from clinching the Stripes division for the first time, but Fenton stormed off to a 21-0 lead and didn't look back. The Tigers defeat the Eagles, 28-21. Despite the loss, Linden is still moving on to the Flint Metro League Championship game to face Goodrich next Saturday at 7 p.m. because they have more individual playoff points than Swartz Creek and Fenton.
LINDEN, MI
WNEM

Bridgeport junior varsity football season ends abruptly

SAGINAW County, Mich. (WNEM) -The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Athletic Director Gabe Rodriguez tells us there just weren’t enough players. “We went from about 22 to 25 kids in the beginning of the season, down to 9 real quick. We...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
MLive.com

Eastern Michigan football makes history with big win over WMU

KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time in program history, Eastern Michigan picked up its fourth consecutive win over Western Michigan, and the Eagles’ 45-23 triumph on Saturday at Waldo Stadium was also their largest margin of victory over the Broncos in the series’ 58 meetings. The...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
recordpatriot.com

SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
MIDLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 4-person club wins $617K Fast Cash jackpot

Playing together paid off for a Mt. Pleasant lottery club that won a $616,985 Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The four-person Cabin Corner Crew lottery club bought the winning ticket at The Cabin, located at 930 West Bloomfield in Mt. Pleasant. “Whenever we meet for...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
MIDLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Ribbon cutting held for Big Moe's Kitchen in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – The Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome a new business to the area. A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday for the new location of Big Moe’s Kitchen. The business was first found in Wayne, Michigan back in 2016. Since then,...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc European villa-style house has 7 acres

A contemporary, European villa-style home a stone's throw from a renowned Genesee County golf course is on the market. The house in Grand Blanc is located at 9082 South Saginaw Road across the street from the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club and minutes from Interstate 75. The club hosted the legendary Buick Open for 51 years and currently hosts the annual PGA Tour’s Ally Tournament.
GRAND BLANC, MI

