Ferris State rallies late to knock off Saginaw Valley State football
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - Despite holding an eight-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Saginaw Valley State football team was doomed by penalties and tough breaks as top-ranked Ferris State scored with just over a minute to go to get the win 33-28 Saturday afternoon at Wickes Memorial Stadium.
No. 1 Ferris State dodges SVSU upset bid ... again
For the second consecutive season, Saginaw Valley State University had everything in place to upset Ferris State. And for the second consecutive season, Ferris State wiggled out of the upset. Ferris, the No. 1-ranked team and defending Division II national champion, scored with 1:11 remaining in the game to snare...
Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
HS Football - Fenton at Linden
LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Linden came into Friday one win away from clinching the Stripes division for the first time, but Fenton stormed off to a 21-0 lead and didn't look back. The Tigers defeat the Eagles, 28-21. Despite the loss, Linden is still moving on to the Flint Metro League Championship game to face Goodrich next Saturday at 7 p.m. because they have more individual playoff points than Swartz Creek and Fenton.
Bridgeport junior varsity football season ends abruptly
SAGINAW County, Mich. (WNEM) -The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Athletic Director Gabe Rodriguez tells us there just weren’t enough players. “We went from about 22 to 25 kids in the beginning of the season, down to 9 real quick. We...
Eastern Michigan football makes history with big win over WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time in program history, Eastern Michigan picked up its fourth consecutive win over Western Michigan, and the Eagles’ 45-23 triumph on Saturday at Waldo Stadium was also their largest margin of victory over the Broncos in the series’ 58 meetings. The...
It’s Gameday, Flint! Player of the Week winner, SVL South statistics, schedule
FLINT – It’s Week 7 of the high school football season and we’ve got plenty of good stuff to take you up to kickoff tonight. First there’s the Player of the Week winner followed by Saginaw Valley League South statistics and the schedule. Let’s get to...
Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan basketball star, pleads not guilty to gun charges
Former five-star basketball recruit Emoni Bates waived his rights to a preliminary examination during a probable cause hearing on Thursday afternoon in a Washtenaw County court. Bates was bound over to circuit court on two felony gun charges as his attorney, Steve Haney, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. Haney's request for...
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 7 on Oct. 7
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Week 6 of the 2022 football season.
Vandercook Lake selects Ann Arbor Pioneer principal to lead district
JACKSON, MI - After an eight-year stint as principal at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, Tracey Lowder is returning to Jackson County, where he attended school and spent 16 years as an educator. Lowder was unanimously selected by the Vandercook Lake School Board on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to become the...
Welcome Home! Michigan Woman Gets $5,000 Surprise With Her New Home
Now, I am a homeowner but something seems wrong with this. Imagine finding the home of your dreams. You are ready to start a new era of your life. However, there is a BIG thing standing in your way. After moving to Michigan and starting her medical career, Nicole Geissinger...
SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
WSGW newsman Dave Maurer resigns after 43 years at mid-Michigan station
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Longtime WSGW-790 AM radio journalist Dave Maurer during a Friday, Oct. 7, broadcast announced he would step away from the company where he first began working 43 years ago. Mauer and WSGW station administrators did not immediately return messages from The Saginaw News/MLive Friday seeking...
Michigan Lottery: 4-person club wins $617K Fast Cash jackpot
Playing together paid off for a Mt. Pleasant lottery club that won a $616,985 Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The four-person Cabin Corner Crew lottery club bought the winning ticket at The Cabin, located at 930 West Bloomfield in Mt. Pleasant. “Whenever we meet for...
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Mt. Pleasant Lottery Club Wins More Than $600,000 in Lucky 7’s Fast Cash Jackpot
A Mt. Pleasant lottery club recently won a $616,985 Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The four-person Cabin Corner Crew lottery club bought the winning ticket at The Cabin in Mt. Pleasant. “Whenever we meet for dinner, we’ll play Club Keno or Fast Cash,” said the...
Ribbon cutting held for Big Moe's Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, Mich. – The Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome a new business to the area. A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday for the new location of Big Moe’s Kitchen. The business was first found in Wayne, Michigan back in 2016. Since then,...
MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc European villa-style house has 7 acres
A contemporary, European villa-style home a stone's throw from a renowned Genesee County golf course is on the market. The house in Grand Blanc is located at 9082 South Saginaw Road across the street from the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club and minutes from Interstate 75. The club hosted the legendary Buick Open for 51 years and currently hosts the annual PGA Tour’s Ally Tournament.
