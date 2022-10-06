Poffenbarger’s efficiency lifts UAlbany offense

ALBANY, NY ( NEWS10 ) — The UAlbany offense has made big strides this season, averaging 30 points per game after averaging 18 points per game last season. They’ve put up 45 points in each of their last two outings. A huge part of that is the efficient play of their freshman quarterback, Reese Poffenbarger.

The rookie ranks second in the FCS in touchdowns among quarterbacks that have not yet thrown an interception. He’s found the endzone eight times without throwing a pick. That sort of smart play is one of the attributes that sets Poffenbarger apart. “He’s been good about the football and being smart and throwing it away,” said head coach Greg Gattuso. “He’s not all about his passing percentages and all of that. He understands when to throw the ball away, when to take a risk. He has a unique ability to throw guys open. You see it with a lot of Thomas’ catches in particular. He’s been fun to watch and I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Poffenabarger prides himself on his ball security. “I’ve always been told since I was young, ‘The ball is the program,'” says Poffenbarger. “You’re not going to win games turning the ball over, and a quarterback’s job is to protect the football. I do a lot of studying during the week. I don’t throw the ball in a lot of chances where the defense can get their hands on it. I definitely pride myself on protecting the football.”

UAlbany will look for their second win of the season on the road against Monmouth this Saturday at 1:00 PM.

