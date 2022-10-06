ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lila Dere: All-Time Lady Mavs Goal Score Leader

By Mike Kretz
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — This weekend Fruita grad and redshirt sophomore, Lila Dere set the highest Colorado Mesa career goal mark at 37. Tying and breaking the 24 year record in the same game against Regis. We had the chance to catch up with her at the media scrum following her historic goal.

