Congress & Courts

Comments / 350

Mariana de la Piniella
3d ago

This wasn't an accident! Just say that the driver hit the flipping curb while trying to turn 🙄 If anything this accident is a reflection of how the administration is doing.

Mike From az
3d ago

What a waste, no one cares about her. biden was probably behind the wheel. At least we have both a president and vice president that completely suck.

Buzz Lightyear
3d ago

so the driver hitting a curb is considered a mechanical failure? since when is the driver considered mechanical? the only failure I see is the whole biden administration their vehicles are just fine.

