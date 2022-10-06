ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Salvation Army collecting donations for Hurricane Ian relief

By Scarlett O'Hara
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – There are many things you can do from home to support people affected by Hurricane Ian. One way you can help is through the Salvation Army. The commanding officer in Decatur said they’re known for providing disaster relief across the country. Right now, they’re just collecting money, but he said they might eventually ask for material donations if needed. He also said 100% of donations go directly to the people who need help.

“It hits the ground. It’s not for personnel or anything like that. It goes to feed people, house people, clothe people, and also move or transport people as needed,” Lieutenant Kenesa Debela said.

If you’re interested in donating, he said you can do so online or bring a check to any Salvation Army location. This saturday at 3 p.m., they’re holding a concert at the Decatur location to raise money.

For more information, click here .

WCIA

ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

