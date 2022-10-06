ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Buchholz dominates GHS in rivalry showdown, 49-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz football team stayed undefeated, moving to 5-0 with a 49-0 win over rival GHS on Thursday night for the Bobcats’ fourth straight win in the head to head series. Buchholz forced a fumble on the second snap of the game and scored on the second offensive play from scrimmage to set the tone.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida volleyball dispatches LSU in four sets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15-ranked Florida volleyball team took down unranked LSU in four sets at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Saturday night in to win the first of two matches this weekend. The Gators (12-3) earned their fourth conference victory behind the stellar play of their...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston scores early, pulls away from Ocala Lake Weir 63-6

Williston zipped to a quick start to key a 63-6 win over Ocala Lake Weir in a Florida high school football matchup on October 7. The first quarter gave Williston a 34-0 lead over Ocala Lake Weir. The Red Devils registered a 49-0 advantage at halftime over the Hurricanes. Williston...
WILLISTON, FL
tdalabamamag.com

Florida 4-Star DE commit Kelby Collins to visit Alabama this weekend

Kelby Collins is expected to return to Alabama this weekend for an unofficial visit. Collins currently attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, and he is verbally committed to the Florida Gators. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Gardendale product chose Florida over Alabama, Georgia and others...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WCJB

Weekend Planner 10/7

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s UF Homecoming weekend in Gainesville but that’s not all that’s going on. It’s also the perfect weekend for heading out across North Central Florida. Here’s TV20′s Mike Potter with the Weekend Planner.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Networking Community will hold Gator Gallop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a two mile fun run in Gainesville. The Gator Gallop is hosted by Gainesville Networking Community and others. It will be held at Plaza of the Americas at 10:45 a.m. Gator Gallop kicks off the the start of the homecoming day fun. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Companies from across Florida compete for the 2022 Cade Prize

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Cade Prize winner for 2022 is generating a buzz in more than one way. Judges proclaimed Neptunya Ocean Power of Boca Raton as the winner for developing their technology known as Octopodz. Octopodz would improve renewable energy with their design of offshore wind turbines...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Many residents in Marion County celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with a festival. All visitors from different ethnicities joined together at The Appleton Museum in Ocala for a day full of fun and tradition. Guests could enjoy free kid-friendly art activities, music, giveaways, community resources, and vendors....
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15

WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Alachua County holds career fair in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners held a career fair Wednesday. The fair was held in partnership with CareerSource, a local job center that helps locals with job searches and career support and training. “The main goal today is to match people looking for work...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Update: Missing Bradford County teen located safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office report that Courtney has been located safely. ORIGINAL: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community this morning to ask for help finding a missing teen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. 15-year-old Courtney Crawford was last...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville city commission approves transect zoning in a 4-3 vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After banning single family zoning, the Gainesville city commission has approved another change, called “Transect zoning.”. The zoning model calls for a gradual build up of the size of buildings from rural to downtown areas. City commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos told TV20 the plan is better...
GAINESVILLE, FL

