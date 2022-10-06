Read full article on original website
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
WCJB
Buchholz dominates GHS in rivalry showdown, 49-0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz football team stayed undefeated, moving to 5-0 with a 49-0 win over rival GHS on Thursday night for the Bobcats’ fourth straight win in the head to head series. Buchholz forced a fumble on the second snap of the game and scored on the second offensive play from scrimmage to set the tone.
mycbs4.com
Justin Cheves kicks off his opportunity in Gainesville high school football
Gainesville high school Junior Varsity football team gave one of their teammates the opportunity of a lifetime by doing a ceremonial kickoff for his team. That student's name is Justin Cheves. Justin Cheves is an ESE student at Gainesville high school and he loves his football team. He loves it...
WCJB
Florida volleyball dispatches LSU in four sets
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15-ranked Florida volleyball team took down unranked LSU in four sets at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Saturday night in to win the first of two matches this weekend. The Gators (12-3) earned their fourth conference victory behind the stellar play of their...
mycbs4.com
Fans gather for the University of Florida's homecoming parade
Gainesville, FL — Gator fans got up bright and early today to find the best spots to watch the UF Homecoming Parade that took place today at noon. Fans, students, and staff all gathered on campus to partake in the two hour homecoming parade. UF schools as well as...
Gators vs. Tigers: Homecoming Tickets Remain Available
Get your last-minute tickets to Florida vs. Missouri here.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Williston scores early, pulls away from Ocala Lake Weir 63-6
Williston zipped to a quick start to key a 63-6 win over Ocala Lake Weir in a Florida high school football matchup on October 7. The first quarter gave Williston a 34-0 lead over Ocala Lake Weir. The Red Devils registered a 49-0 advantage at halftime over the Hurricanes. Williston...
Florida vs. Missouri: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before Florida takes on Missouri in The Swamp.
tdalabamamag.com
Florida 4-Star DE commit Kelby Collins to visit Alabama this weekend
Kelby Collins is expected to return to Alabama this weekend for an unofficial visit. Collins currently attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, and he is verbally committed to the Florida Gators. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Gardendale product chose Florida over Alabama, Georgia and others...
WCJB
Weekend Planner 10/7
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s UF Homecoming weekend in Gainesville but that’s not all that’s going on. It’s also the perfect weekend for heading out across North Central Florida. Here’s TV20′s Mike Potter with the Weekend Planner.
WCJB
Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
WCJB
Gainesville Networking Community will hold Gator Gallop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a two mile fun run in Gainesville. The Gator Gallop is hosted by Gainesville Networking Community and others. It will be held at Plaza of the Americas at 10:45 a.m. Gator Gallop kicks off the the start of the homecoming day fun. The...
wuft.org
‘Do It For You’: University of Florida cheerleader embraces identity through hairstyling
For University of Florida senior Nile Bostic, it’s important to work for what she wants, in spite of expectations. Through hairstyling and cheerleading, she learned what brings her joy. Even though her hairstyles can take hours, Bostic finds value in connecting with her clients and “appreciates the quality time” while she’s behind the chair.
WCJB
21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville featured more than 30 chefs creating their favorite dishes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 30 chefs created their favorite recipes for guests as a part of a non-profit fundraiser. Peaceful Paths serves survivors of domestic violence in Alachua, Bradford, and Union counties. Thursday evening, officials held their 21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville where more than 30 chefs from...
WCJB
Companies from across Florida compete for the 2022 Cade Prize
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Cade Prize winner for 2022 is generating a buzz in more than one way. Judges proclaimed Neptunya Ocean Power of Boca Raton as the winner for developing their technology known as Octopodz. Octopodz would improve renewable energy with their design of offshore wind turbines...
WCJB
Marion County residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Many residents in Marion County celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with a festival. All visitors from different ethnicities joined together at The Appleton Museum in Ocala for a day full of fun and tradition. Guests could enjoy free kid-friendly art activities, music, giveaways, community resources, and vendors....
Citrus County Chronicle
33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15
WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
WCJB
Alachua County holds career fair in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners held a career fair Wednesday. The fair was held in partnership with CareerSource, a local job center that helps locals with job searches and career support and training. “The main goal today is to match people looking for work...
Update: Missing Bradford County teen located safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office report that Courtney has been located safely. ORIGINAL: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community this morning to ask for help finding a missing teen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. 15-year-old Courtney Crawford was last...
WCJB
Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance will have their 4th annual Best of the Best Art Exhibit and Competition. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brick Gallery in Ocala. There will be specialty cocktails, music and photo ops. You will also be able to...
WCJB
Gainesville city commission approves transect zoning in a 4-3 vote
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After banning single family zoning, the Gainesville city commission has approved another change, called “Transect zoning.”. The zoning model calls for a gradual build up of the size of buildings from rural to downtown areas. City commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos told TV20 the plan is better...
