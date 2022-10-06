ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas kicks off 2022 PRIDE Parade weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas locals are getting ready for this weekend's pride parade and festival. The three-day spectacular is packed with entertainment including five stages of live music and a wedding ceremony. The parade kicks off tonight at 7 p.m at the intersection of 4th Street &...
Hot Ones adds some spice for Shack fans

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Shake Shack is getting spicy. They've teamed up with the "First We Feast" viral youtube series 'Hot Ones,' for a special menu. Joining us now with more is Son Huynh.
McDonald’s Halloween Pails are making a comeback

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spooky season is here, and McDonald's Halloween Pails are too!. McDonald's announced they're bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin – first released in 1986. The Halloween Happy Meal Pails are returning to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide from...
Durango celebrates topping off hotel tower for new casino-resort in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction crews celebrated topping off the hotel for the Durango casino-resort project in the southwest Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The final beam was lifted for the 15-story, 318-foot-tall tower as leaders from Station Casinos and other dignitaries marked the accomplishment. Located at the corner...
15,000 lanterns lit for 8th annual Rise Lantern Festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music lovers gathered under the stars and lanterns to kick off the 8th annual Rise Lantern and Music Festival. The two-day musical spectacular hosted more than 8,000 guests celebrating art and resolution. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas kicks off 2022 PRIDE Parade weekend.
John Katsilometes previews new shows, activations coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New shows and activations are coming to the Las Vegas Strip. John Katsilometes, the entertainment columnist for the Review-Journal, joined us to break down all the news. He also shared a look at the Savannah Bananas coming to Las Vegas, Anderson .Paak's recent stint as...
Salt and Straw opening first ice cream shop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Popular ice cream shop Salt & Straw will be bringing its first location to Las Vegas next year. The new parlor will open at the UnCommons mixed-use development at the corner of the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive in the southwest valley. "We are so...
New, horror-themed restaurant now open in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new, spooky-themed restaurant has officially opened its doors just in time for Halloween. Nightmare Cafe opened its doors this week and offers Halloween-themed drinks and treats for guests to enjoy. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Salt and Straw opening first ice cream shop in...
Blue Bell announces the return of some holiday favorites

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the holidays around the corner, you can't help but crave the holiday flavors that come along with the season. Blue Bell announced they are bringing back a holiday favorite, Peppermint Bark Ice Cream!. Blue Bell describes Peppermint Bark as a smooth mint ice cream...
Nevada Ballet Theatre showcases horror with performance of 'Dracula'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the spookiest time of the year, and the Nevada Ballet Theatre is showcasing some horror with performances of "Dracula" at The Smith Center. Artistic director Roy Kaiser joined us to preview the show. Visit the Ballet Theatre's website to learn more and to purchase...
Disney Animation to host immersive experience in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney fans will soon be able to get a very close look at some of their favorite characters. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive announced a new immersive experience that will come to Las Vegas early next year. It's part of a tour through...
Las Vegans gather for UNITE for Bleeding Disorders Walk

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals throughout the valley laced up their sneakers to join UNITE for Bleeding Disorders Walk on Saturday. The Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation hosted its annual walk to honor those affected by the disease. Family members and victims of bleeding disorders connected at...
First Friday to celebrates 20th anniversary during October showcase

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A milestone will be celebrated during First Friday's upcoming event, which promises to be bigger and better than usual. Friday, October 7th, will mark two decades of the event in downtown Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas advises anyone headed down to the celebration...
Report: Las Vegas ranked 4th best city for golfers

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The golf scene in Las Vegas is on par with that of the rest of the country, according to a new study. Las Vegas ranks 4th best city for golfers compared to 200 of the biggest cities in the US in a new report released by LawnStarter.
Special Olympics Nevada host torch run for law enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The torch is lit and the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nevada is underway. Organizers say it's the largest grassroots fundraising and public awareness campaign for Special Olympics internationally. Officers carried the "Flame of Hope" as they completed a 2.5-mile course down...
Suspect of deadly strip stabbing appears in court, backstory revealed

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Suspect of the deadly Strip stabbing, Yoni Barrios, made his first appearance in the courtroom Friday night. According to the arrest report, Barrios was asking for a photo as he approached picture-taking showgirls in front of the Wynn. Victim Anna Westby says Barrios approached them...
