Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Las Vegas kicks off 2022 PRIDE Parade weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas locals are getting ready for this weekend's pride parade and festival. The three-day spectacular is packed with entertainment including five stages of live music and a wedding ceremony. The parade kicks off tonight at 7 p.m at the intersection of 4th Street &...
news3lv.com
Hot Ones adds some spice for Shack fans
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Shake Shack is getting spicy. They've teamed up with the "First We Feast" viral youtube series 'Hot Ones,' for a special menu. Joining us now with more is Son Huynh.
news3lv.com
McDonald’s Halloween Pails are making a comeback
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spooky season is here, and McDonald's Halloween Pails are too!. McDonald's announced they're bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin – first released in 1986. The Halloween Happy Meal Pails are returning to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide from...
news3lv.com
Durango celebrates topping off hotel tower for new casino-resort in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction crews celebrated topping off the hotel for the Durango casino-resort project in the southwest Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The final beam was lifted for the 15-story, 318-foot-tall tower as leaders from Station Casinos and other dignitaries marked the accomplishment. Located at the corner...
news3lv.com
15,000 lanterns lit for 8th annual Rise Lantern Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music lovers gathered under the stars and lanterns to kick off the 8th annual Rise Lantern and Music Festival. The two-day musical spectacular hosted more than 8,000 guests celebrating art and resolution. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas kicks off 2022 PRIDE Parade weekend.
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes previews new shows, activations coming to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New shows and activations are coming to the Las Vegas Strip. John Katsilometes, the entertainment columnist for the Review-Journal, joined us to break down all the news. He also shared a look at the Savannah Bananas coming to Las Vegas, Anderson .Paak's recent stint as...
news3lv.com
Salt and Straw opening first ice cream shop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Popular ice cream shop Salt & Straw will be bringing its first location to Las Vegas next year. The new parlor will open at the UnCommons mixed-use development at the corner of the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive in the southwest valley. "We are so...
news3lv.com
New, horror-themed restaurant now open in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new, spooky-themed restaurant has officially opened its doors just in time for Halloween. Nightmare Cafe opened its doors this week and offers Halloween-themed drinks and treats for guests to enjoy. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Salt and Straw opening first ice cream shop in...
news3lv.com
Blue Bell announces the return of some holiday favorites
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the holidays around the corner, you can't help but crave the holiday flavors that come along with the season. Blue Bell announced they are bringing back a holiday favorite, Peppermint Bark Ice Cream!. Blue Bell describes Peppermint Bark as a smooth mint ice cream...
news3lv.com
Nevada Ballet Theatre showcases horror with performance of 'Dracula'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the spookiest time of the year, and the Nevada Ballet Theatre is showcasing some horror with performances of "Dracula" at The Smith Center. Artistic director Roy Kaiser joined us to preview the show. Visit the Ballet Theatre's website to learn more and to purchase...
news3lv.com
Disney Animation to host immersive experience in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney fans will soon be able to get a very close look at some of their favorite characters. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive announced a new immersive experience that will come to Las Vegas early next year. It's part of a tour through...
news3lv.com
Las Vegans gather for UNITE for Bleeding Disorders Walk
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals throughout the valley laced up their sneakers to join UNITE for Bleeding Disorders Walk on Saturday. The Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation hosted its annual walk to honor those affected by the disease. Family members and victims of bleeding disorders connected at...
news3lv.com
First Friday to celebrates 20th anniversary during October showcase
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A milestone will be celebrated during First Friday's upcoming event, which promises to be bigger and better than usual. Friday, October 7th, will mark two decades of the event in downtown Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas advises anyone headed down to the celebration...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas beefs up security on FSE after stabbing spree on LV Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas is stepping up security on the Fremont Street Experience in light of the recent stabbings on the Strip. After two were killed and six more injured in a stabbing spree on Thursday, the city said it would add more deputy city marshals to make sure the area is safe.
news3lv.com
Tilman Fertitta company files to build new casino-resort on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A company backed by businessman Tilman Fertitta has filed to build a new casino-resort in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip, according to public records. The project is located at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue and is aptly referred to as "Center Strip."
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranked 4th best city for golfers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The golf scene in Las Vegas is on par with that of the rest of the country, according to a new study. Las Vegas ranks 4th best city for golfers compared to 200 of the biggest cities in the US in a new report released by LawnStarter.
news3lv.com
Man wearing clown mask while armed with knives arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was arrested for allegedly damaging a tow truck after several people reported he was wearing a clown mask and armed with a knife earlier this week, according to Las Vegas police. Corbyn Rees, 28, was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into...
news3lv.com
Special Olympics Nevada host torch run for law enforcement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The torch is lit and the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nevada is underway. Organizers say it's the largest grassroots fundraising and public awareness campaign for Special Olympics internationally. Officers carried the "Flame of Hope" as they completed a 2.5-mile course down...
news3lv.com
Suspect of deadly strip stabbing appears in court, backstory revealed
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Suspect of the deadly Strip stabbing, Yoni Barrios, made his first appearance in the courtroom Friday night. According to the arrest report, Barrios was asking for a photo as he approached picture-taking showgirls in front of the Wynn. Victim Anna Westby says Barrios approached them...
news3lv.com
Police say Las Vegas Strip 'secure' after mass stabbing that left 2 dead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people are dead, and six others are injured after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man went on a stabbing rampage along the strip Thursday. According to police, the attack happened at the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Encore Resorts...
