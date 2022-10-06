Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Car seat placed on stovetop sparks apartment fire in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five people have to find a new place to stay Friday night, following a fire in their south Lincoln apartment. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a kitchen fire at an apartment northeast of 14th Street and Highway 2 on Friday around 11 a.m.
WOWT
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
WOWT
Natural gas line break closes Omaha street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Leavenworth Street was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a construction crew ruptured a natural gas line under the roadway. Omaha Fire said the workers were burrowing into the street near 38th and Leavenworth streets to put some sort of line in and ended up hitting a three-inch high-pressure natural gas line instead.
WOWT
Early morning fire in Omaha under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of an early Thursday morning fire is under investigation. Crews arrived near 21st & Paul Street to a building and declared a working fire on the scene. People were in the building at the time according to the release but thankfully no injuries were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
UPDATE: LFR battles two-alarm garage fire in Near South neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm garage fire in the Near South neighborhood. Flames could be seen shooting from a garage near 16th and Rose Streets around 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. Firefighters got the fire under control, but Battalion Chief Jim Bopp says the...
WOWT
Crews ruptures natural gas line under Omaha street
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooling temps to close the week, frost likely Saturday morning. 6 News On Your Side: Doctors see increase in RSV infections. With flu season here, another concern doctors say you need to think about is RSV. Man hides in drainage pipe in Omaha. Updated:...
WOWT
Papillion Fire Chief announces retirement
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion Fire Chief Bill Bowes has announced his retirement. Bowes has served as Chief of the Papillion Fire Department for 16 years. According to the Papillion Fire Department, Bowes has seen many milestones during his time there. Bowes opened a new fire station in 2009 and helped transition the department to a fully professional staff by 2010.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice logs multiple winners in Nebraska Main Street Excellence Program
BEATRICE – Main Street Beatrice, along with a Nebraska Main Street Network representative held special events Friday to recognize several local winners this past summer in the Nebraska Main Street 2022 Inspiring Excellence Awards competition. Vintage Venue at 620 Court Street was named a Best Adaptive Reuse Project winner....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
klin.com
LWS Urges Action Against Freezing Pipes
With Lancaster county receiving a freeze warning, Lincoln Water System is urging the public to take necessary steps to protect pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can result in costly damage and high bills for homeowners. According to Lincoln Water System, the most common problems residents face are lawn irrigation systems...
1011now.com
Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
WOWT
New program to help at-risk teens in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jake Shaddy knows what it’s like to need some redirection. “Myself, I’ve actually been to DCYC (Douglas County Youth Center), Kearney. I’ve done every program that you can do as a juvenile,” said Shaddy. “I didn’t really have too much guidance, have somebody that I could look up to. Felt like I could relate with.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
WOWT
Douglas County Historical Society needs a place for annual sale
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Historical Society is struggling to find a place for its annual fundraiser after thieves damaged the venue they had secured for this year. Organizers say the sale is critical to save local history. Kathy Aultz is the executive director of the Douglas County...
KSNB Local4
Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit
EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
klin.com
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
WOWT
Technology alerts Omaha first responders of car involved in high-speed crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We learned how technology alerted emergency crews in Lincoln to a violent crash this week. A driver and five passengers slammed into a tree Sunday. One of the individuals had an iPhone 14. It has a new feature where it sensed the crash and called 911. Tragically all six people died.
fox42kptm.com
Local woman takes action, pays contractor to fix portion of Howard St. that city won't fix
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - A Historic Dundee neighborhood street is finally getting some much-needed attention. Just a few days ago, Howard St. was filled with potholes, debris- a glaring liability to vehicles going up and down the road. But as of today, a portion of the road has been slightly...
klkntv.com
USDA grants $139,000 to Nebraska organizations to fund home repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — USDA Rural Development is awarding grants totaling $139,000 two Nebraska organizations. Rebuilding Together of Fremont will receive $60,000, and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive nearly $79,000 through the Housing Preservation Grants. The money will be used to provide grants and low-interest loans to...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Comments / 0