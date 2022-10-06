Read full article on original website
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Kentucky
As the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Kentucky Wildcats, we here at Gamecocks Digest will bring you live updates from the day's events.
Will Levis OUT Against South Carolina
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has been spotted in a sweat suit with a boot on during warmups, indicating he is out tonight.
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Kentucky
South Carolina travels to Lexington, Kentucky, for another road matchup, this time against the No. 13 Wildcats.
WLTX.com
South Carolina's NIL agreement looks to make a dent in type 2 diabetes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina women's basketball team has a national championship brand that has put it at the forefront of the NIL arena with the first-of-its-kind agreement with Rewind, a venture on the front lines of the battle against Type 2 diabetes. Rewind has a goal of...
South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
kool1027.com
Camden And Lugoff Elgin Middle Play Overtime Thriller
In middle school football last night, it was the second meeting between Camden and Lugoff Elgin. The two met earlier in the season as Lugoff Elgin Stadium with the Leopards getting the 24-0 win. The Leopards coming into last night’s game have held their opponents scoreless, and was looking to stay undefeated. Last night’s game was played at Zemp Stadium with both teams trading scores and going into overtime tied at 20. The Leopards would get a rushing touchdown to get the win 26-20 and stay undefeated while Camden falls to 3-2 on the season. Both Camden and Lugoff Elgin will be back in action on Oct. 20th as Camden host Stover kickoff set for 6pm and Lugoff Elgin entertains Fairfield Central kickoff is set for 5:30.
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: Granby Grill introduces BYOB option, Columbia Craft opens rooftop bar
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Downtown's Smoked restaurants unveils fall menu: Just in time for the cooler weather, Smoked, a combination oyster bar, restaurant and microbrewery on Main Street, has released its fall menu. New items include selections like a Cherry-Bourbon Smoked Duck — featuring duck from a local Leesville farm, smoked in a cherry-bourbon glaze and served alongside seasonal vegetables — and a Smoked Pumpkin Seed Salad on the lighter end.
WIS-TV
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: SC native and fashion designer launches Fall collection with Target
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sergio Hudson, a South Carolina native from Ridgeway has put the Palmetto State on the map in the world of fashion. He’s designed pieces and styled some of biggest names known around the globe, Vice President Kamala Harris, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Rihanna and J Lo.
wach.com
"I want to buy a house and a car": Midlands woman wins the lottery on her day off
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her day off, a Midlands woman played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $200,000. “Wow!” was her reaction to the win. For fun, she says she dropped by the Neel Mart on the Paxville Hwy. in Manning and picked out the $5 Payday Bonus Play scratch-off that won her the game’s top prize.
manninglive.com
New medical practice in Summerton
In December of 2021, F.N.P Miranda Kerley and her husband Dr. Eric Kerley, opened K&M Care. Miranda Kerley was born in Santee, South Carolina. She lived in Summerville, where she worked in the ER at MUSC. But she always wanted to bring another medical option to her hometown. Miranda said,...
WLTX.com
Fort Jackson confirms investigation underway following death
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A soldier trainee has died after being found unresponsive at Fort Jackson, leading to a 48-hour training stand-down. A media relations spokesperson for Fort Jackson said that the 18-year-old basic combat training soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks area. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.
thenewirmonews.com
State Fair Tickets are Now available
Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through October 11. Patrons can save up to 50 percent by buying tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location. The fair returns October 12 – 23 at the...
'I thought my life was doomed': Sumter residents celebrate hope, sobriety at Recovery Fest
SUMTER, S.C. — A long-term recovery center in Sumter is hosting Recovery Fest this weekend for alumni and current residents to celebrate their sobriety. Twenty-five years ago this month, Dennis Wormsley opened Any Length Recovery Center. The facility aims to help those with addictions on their path to sober living.
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
WIS-TV
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to. But leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October. The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street. Please find...
One shot in attempted home invasion in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one of four suspects in an attempted home invasion was shot by a homeowner on Saturday morning. Now, investigators are trying to find out if it's related to the large amount of marijuana they found. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when the...
abccolumbia.com
81ST READINESS DIVISION: New commanding general assumes duties at Fort Jackson
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Taking charge of the 81st Readiness Division, Robert Harter comes to South Carolina with decades of military experience. “It’s awesome to be here in Columbia, South Carolina,” Harter said. “This is a phenomenal community that’s patriotic and supports the Army.”. Robert...
abccolumbia.com
Find a new career at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center’s Hiring Event!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for you to apply!. The Detention Center’s Hiring Event starts Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive.
