KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
Kenesaw opens Child Care Center
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made in Adams County as Kenesaw gets a resource it has needed for the past 20 years. They now has a non-profit child care facility. Last year, Kenesaw Child Care Coalition was gifted the building from it’s previous owners, Kenesaw Methodist Church. The church also donated $110,000 dollars to help jumpstart renovations.
Heartland United Way and CDHD launch 'Let's Connect'
The Pet Blessing at St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings will be held Sunday, October 9 after the 10 a.m. service. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Working for the Weekend 10-6-22 Updated: 20 hours ago.
Meth possession sends Superior man to prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Superior man is going to federal prison for a methamphetamine drug conviction. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Joseph Harwell, 40, was sentenced Wednesday, in federal court in Lincoln. A judge sentenced Harwell to six years and four months for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. Harwell will be placed on supervised release for 5 years after serving his sentence.
Grand Island teens to trial court for August shootings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island teenagers connected to a number of recent shootings are headed to trial court. A judge Thursday transferred Keean Flores, 17, to trial court on eight felony charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted assault on a police officer, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, discharging a firearm near a building or vehicle, terroristic threats, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile offender. The judge dismissed six other charges against Flores. He is being held at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility.
Northwest softball wins District B-3 title over Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest softball hosted Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne in the District B-3 championship game Friday. The Vikings won both games, 8-2 and 12-0, to advance to the Class B State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska wineries gather to host the 2022 TOAST Nebraska Holiday Wine Festival.
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. – The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association (NWGGA) is excited to launch ticket sales for their second wine festival of the year. The TOAST Nebraska: Holiday Wine Festival is the second largest gathering of wineries in the state, succeeding their spring festival hosted last May in Omaha.
Grand Island Tourism executive has ties to area burned in Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee fire destroyed thousands of acres of land in Thomas and Blaine counties after it started nearly a week ago. Among the area that was burned was the State 4-H Campgrounds. Sixteen of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses...
KETV.com
Osceola man to trial court for charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is headed to trial court on six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
Wedding moved to Grand Island due to Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee Wildfire has affected many in North Central Nebraska including one couple that was forced to relocate their wedding. Jami Foster and Jared Denny will still have their wedding thanks to one of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s hospitality class, Class for Advanced Events; choosing them as the couple students will plan and decorate a wedding for. The crew has been working overtime to finish the job.
klkntv.com
Wreath’s Across America holds Third Annual Car Show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wreath’s Across America held it’s third annual car and bike show, hosted at the United Veterans Club. Participants came from all across the region to show off bikes, classics and new cars. Attendees also were able to enjoy food from a local vendor, while learning about the cars and the history behind them.
Central City softball wins District C-4 title over Ponca
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Central City softball hosted 13-seed Ponca in the District C-4 championship game Friday. The Bison blasted the Indians 10-0 and 9-0 to advance to the Class C State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Hastings football blanked by Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings football hit the road to Scottsbluff Friday. The Tigers were shut out by the Bearcats 35-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
Kearney welcomes Denver Air Connection, cuts ribbon on Kearney Flight Services
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - A new era at the Kearney Regional Airport is starting to take shape. The city celebrated the ribbon cutting for the remodeled Kearney Flight Services complex and was introduced to a new air service provider on Wednesday. Denver Air Connection takes over after Sky West terminated its contract due to a pilot shortage.
GICC volleyball pushes Warriors, ends Centennial Conference runner-up
DAVID CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball played undefeated Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial Conference championship match Saturday. The Crusaders won the first set 25-22, but dropped the final two to finish the conference tournament as runner-ups. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
