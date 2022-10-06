ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilwaco, WA

Pirates Defeat Ilwaco to Stay Perfect in League

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
Adna forward Destiny Roller dribbles upfield against Napavine Oct. 3.

Though it took the Adna girls soccer team a bit to get going, the Pirates eventually picked up steam to defeat Ilwaco at home, 5-1 Wednesday evening.

The Pirates were up 2-0 at the half, after goals from Rocio Ruiz De Velasco Guillen and Karlee VonMoos. Though they had the lead, they weren’t too happy with how they started the game.

“Coming off Monday’s high, we came out a little flat but still took care of business,” Pirates coach Patrick Richardson said. “The girls fought hard all game long. We just didn’t compete at the level we wanted to tonight.”

Then came a barrage. Ava Humphrey and Destiny Roller added goals in the 43rd and 49th minutes, and Roller earned a brace in the 55th minute off a feed from her sister Alainna Roller.

The Pirates gave up their goal in the 62nd, but otherwise played a sound defensive game.

“We can count on almost anyone to step up at any moment,” Richardson said. “We will just continue building on what we have and keep getting better.”

The Pirates (8-1, 4-0 C2BN) head to Forks next Monday for another league contest on the road.

