fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
fox10phoenix.com
USPS worker in New Mexico helps missing Arizona man reunite with family
ANIMAS, N.M. - A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September. Mary McCarty had just arrived to work at a post office in Animas, New Mexico on Sept. 3 when she found 68-year-old Glenn French wandering around the parking lot, according to USPS.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona troopers find 68 pounds of fentanyl inside fuel tank during I-8 traffic stop
YUMA, Ariz. - Arizona troopers discovered 68 pounds of suspected fentanyl after making a traffic stop on Interstate 8 near Yuma earlier this week. Authorities had pulled a sedan over on I-8 at milepost 15 on Oct. 5. A search of the car revealed 52 pounds of pills and 16 pounds of what appeared to be fentanyl powder hidden in the car's fuel tank.
Arizona mother living through heartache caused by fentanyl crisis
It's a crisis that's poisoning Valley streets. We're talking about illicit drugs containing one of the deadliest opioids ever created: fentanyl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Game and Fish officials warn of avian flu in the Phoenix area
Millions of birds are dying across the country after catching a disease known as Avian Flu, and officials in Arizona are keeping a close eye on cases. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
wufe967.com
Arizona woman faces sentencing in ballot harvesting case, lawyer asks for leniency
The lawyer for an Arizona woman who pled guilty to ballot abuse is asking a judge for leniency in sentencing her. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, pled guilty to one count of ballot abuse on June 2 and admitted to collecting four early voting ballots during the 2020 election and then giving them to Alma Juarez, who dropped them off at a polling place.
AZFamily
Driver who killed 70-year-old on Laveen highway gets 5 year prison sentence
Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona's near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect. Democratic congressman Tom O'Halleran discusses chances of re-election.
theprescotttimes.com
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
KTAR.com
2 US citizens arrested for smuggling horse trailer full of migrants into Arizona
PHOENIX — Two United States citizens were arrested last week after authorities said more than 33 migrants were found inside of a horse trailer. The suspect drivers face charges of human smuggling and possession of firearms, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release. The incident...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Marijuana Grower and Brand Is Opening 3 Dispensaries in Oct
Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
MSNBC
Arizona faces 'very real possibility' election-denying Lake could win
Oregon Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Surgeon: This 'Ends' Neuropathy - Do this Immediately. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds.
‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities
As people gather at events across the U.S. to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers want them to remember it’s not just a day of celebration, but also a reminder to everyone that Indigenous people are still here and thriving. “It’s to counter the colonial narrative that this land was discovered. We were never discovered,” said […] The post ‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News
Arizona Game and Fish investigating reports of dead birds, geese
PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating reports of dead birds in the Valley and working to determine possible cases of avian flu. A spokesperson with the department confirmed Wednesday that they have received reports of about two dozen Canada geese and three to four ducks that have died at Phoenix-area parks with water features.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
legalreader.com
Can a Mother Keep Children Away from Their Father?
If a mother is preventing a father from seeing the child, the father should stay within the confines of the law. If you’ve separated from your former partner, you might be wondering whether they can successfully prevent you from seeing your children. This is one of the most common concerns for divorced or separated parents – especially for fathers. While it’s true that mothers tend to get slightly preferential treatment when it comes to custody, custody courts in Arizona are starting to take a more fair approach. One thing’s for sure: almost every parent has a right to see their child – at least to some degree.
This Is Arizona's Most Notorious Serial Killer
True crime documentaries are all the rage right now.
Arizona woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing her husband, son
KAIBETO, Ariz. — A woman in northern Arizona has been arrested and is facing federal charges. She allegedly shot and killed her husband and their son. According to The Associated Press, Lydia Carol King, 28, was arrested and booked on recommended charges of two counts of first-degree murder. In...
AZFamily
Body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting, killing man throwing rocks at them
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor plans to fill border wall gaps in Cochise County with shipping containers
After plugging holes in the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Yuma with shipping containers, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is now looking to do the same in Cochise County. One hundred and thirty double-stacked shipping containers now cover more than 3,800 feet of the previously open border, filling the gap between Yuma County and Mexico.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
Comments / 1