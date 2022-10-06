ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

USPS worker in New Mexico helps missing Arizona man reunite with family

ANIMAS, N.M. - A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September. Mary McCarty had just arrived to work at a post office in Animas, New Mexico on Sept. 3 when she found 68-year-old Glenn French wandering around the parking lot, according to USPS.
Arizona troopers find 68 pounds of fentanyl inside fuel tank during I-8 traffic stop

YUMA, Ariz. - Arizona troopers discovered 68 pounds of suspected fentanyl after making a traffic stop on Interstate 8 near Yuma earlier this week. Authorities had pulled a sedan over on I-8 at milepost 15 on Oct. 5. A search of the car revealed 52 pounds of pills and 16 pounds of what appeared to be fentanyl powder hidden in the car's fuel tank.
AZFamily

Driver who killed 70-year-old on Laveen highway gets 5 year prison sentence

Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona's near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect. Democratic congressman Tom O'Halleran discusses chances of re-election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. O'Halleran is seeking his fourth term...
theprescotttimes.com

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Marijuana Grower and Brand Is Opening 3 Dispensaries in Oct

Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
MSNBC

Arizona faces 'very real possibility' election-denying Lake could win

Oregon Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Surgeon: This 'Ends' Neuropathy - Do this Immediately. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. Search Electric Cars Deals /. SPONSORED. Flagship Electric Vehicles Of 2023! See Models!. Search Psoriasis...
Arizona Mirror

'We were never discovered': Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities

As people gather at events across the U.S. to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers want them to remember it’s not just a day of celebration, but also a reminder to everyone that Indigenous people are still here and thriving. “It’s to counter the colonial narrative that this land was discovered. We were never discovered,” said […] The post ‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News

Arizona Game and Fish investigating reports of dead birds, geese

PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating reports of dead birds in the Valley and working to determine possible cases of avian flu. A spokesperson with the department confirmed Wednesday that they have received reports of about two dozen Canada geese and three to four ducks that have died at Phoenix-area parks with water features.
legalreader.com

Can a Mother Keep Children Away from Their Father?

If a mother is preventing a father from seeing the child, the father should stay within the confines of the law. If you’ve separated from your former partner, you might be wondering whether they can successfully prevent you from seeing your children. This is one of the most common concerns for divorced or separated parents – especially for fathers. While it’s true that mothers tend to get slightly preferential treatment when it comes to custody, custody courts in Arizona are starting to take a more fair approach. One thing’s for sure: almost every parent has a right to see their child – at least to some degree.
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son

KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
