Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Michigan sees first snowfall of the season
GAYLORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Snowflakes fell in northern Michigan Friday as cool temperatures plunged Metro Detroit to some of its coldest days on this side of summer. Video posted by the U.S. National Weather Service in Gaylord showed the first snow of the season when flakes fell around 8 a.m.
Mental illness and police • Drunk driver sentenced in deaths of woman and K9 • Whitmer-Dixon debate
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - It took seven hours before police managed to take a suspect into custody following a standoff in a Dearborn hotel Thursday evening. One person died from a gunshot sustained earlier in the day. After crisis negotiators were able to get the armed 38-year-old suspect to peaceful...
2nd man convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 4 years in prison
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
Drunk driver who killed female passenger and state police K9 gets 17-40 years in prison
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A drunk driver responsible for the death of a 28-year-old female passenger and a Michigan State Police K9 Trooper last year learned his fate in court Thursday. Henri Brown pleaded guilty and was given a plea deal of 17 to 40 years in prison. Patecia Benson...
A perfect match in Waterford; wife will be husband's kidney donor
WATERFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Mary and Tom Linsenmeyer are a perfect match in love and life. "We were each other's first boyfriend and girlfriend and we had a storybook romance for about a year… until we didn't," Mary said. "She dropped me like a hot potato," Tom said.
