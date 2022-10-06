ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hoosier Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Hoosier Lotto” game were:

01-03-25-28-33-43

(one, three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $2,400,000

