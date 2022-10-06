ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto Plus’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Lotto Plus” game were:

03-10-16-35-39-42

(three, ten, sixteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two)

