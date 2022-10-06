Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
ISU Chamber Choir selected to perform at Idaho ACDA Gala Concert
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University Chamber Choir and pianist Gabe Lowman will perform in the Cathedral of the Rockies Sanctuary in Boise at the Idaho American Choral Directors Association Gala Concert on Friday at 7 p.m. The event is part of the ACDA’s annual fall conference,...
kidnewsradio.com
Blackfoot award winning cheese you may never see at your store but it’s there
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – On South Ash Street just off the main drag in Blackfoot there is a plant that has been there for 100 years and is now making award-winning cheese. Glanbia Nutritionals has been operating the facility for the past 9 years and sends out 40-pound blocks of cheese to 10 different unnamed cheese plants in the U.S. and even overseas. You will see their cheese on the store shelves under different names, but not Glanbia. The only place you can find their specialty cheeses is in Twin Falls through a project with the Cheese Innovation Center at a retail store called simply the Cheese Marketplace.
kidnewsradio.com
Tater Trot set Saturday
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – This Saturday is the Blackfoot Rotary Club’s 12th Annual Tater Trot at Jensen Grove. The money raised goes to help the Community Dinner Table and fund scholarships for high school students in Bingham County. You can register now online at idahotatertrot.com until Friday at...
kidnewsradio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck accident blocks I-15 SB near Blackfoot Rest Area
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – An accident involving two semi trucks are blocking the southbound lanes of I-15 near Rose Road north of Blackfoot. A second accident is partially blocking the road near the Blackfoot Rest Area. Idaho Transporation Department is saying they have detours in place. We will update...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidnewsradio.com
TRIO Upward Bound Programs awarded $1.5 million for math and science programs
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University TRIO Upward Bound Programs were awarded nearly $1.5 million to offer high school students experience in science and math fields through its Upward Bound 6-week residential academic program. The five-year grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Education, is in addition to...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to do this weekend – October 7, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:. 1. Tonight in Pocatello will the Bengal Basketball Hoopfest. Giving the public the chance to meet the teams ahead of the season. Plus, there’s free pizza and t-shirts. Can’t beat that. There will also be games and prizes to give away. It’ll be at Reed Gym at 7 PM.
kidnewsradio.com
Historic home tour
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Community members in Pocatello hat the opportunity to visit 10 historic homes and churches on Saturday. This is the first year that a tour of historic homes has been offered. Attendees got to see some of the beautiful and unique architecture in these buildings, as...
kidnewsradio.com
Bingham Healthcare held Brake for Breakfast event Wednesday
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) ― In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bingham Healthcare held its annual Brake for Breakfast event: Wednesday. At 3:30 a.m., more than 100 Bingham employees and volunteers started preparing 5,500 bags filled with healthy breakfast items. Also included in the bags was chapstick, shower self-exam hanging cards and mammogram information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kidnewsradio.com
Free Flu, COVID-19 vaccines at drive-by clinic Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Immunization Coalition in partnership with Idaho State University’s College of Pharmacy will host a drive-thru flu shot and coronavirus vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vaccines will be available at no cost, and insurance will...
kidnewsradio.com
Haunted History Walking Tours being Friday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This is the time of the year when you may see some interesting characters walking around. You might run into guys from SPRIO, also known as the Ghostbusters of the Gate City. They are letting people know about the Haunted History Walking Tours that start...
kidnewsradio.com
Queensrÿche coming to Fort Hall in December
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Queensrÿche will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. All other Queensrÿche concert tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.
Comments / 0