ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Louisiana Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

0-9-9

(zero, nine, nine)

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in Week 6 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Scotlandville-Central, Catholic-Liberty and Carencro-Lafayette are among the more intriguing games taking place Friday night. If you're having a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers’ coaching job

LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Louisiana Lottery
NOLA.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jake Wells

Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Massachusetts aims to launch sports betting in late January

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is planning to launch in-person sports betting in the state in late January, just in time for the Super Bowl. The commission set a timeline at a meeting Friday, aiming to start in-person sports betting in late January at casinos and mobile sports betting in early March. The commissioners couldn’t agree on a timeline at a meeting the day prior, and said on Friday that the target dates may be too aggressive and could still be pushed back. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill in August legalizing betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states, including several neighbors. Baker said that he supports it because state residents are already traveling to Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New York and Connecticut to place legal wagers. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that banning sports betting was unconstitutional.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Kiss Country 93.7

Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana

It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
cenlanow.com

Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway

LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

In a batte of unbeatens, Plaquemine's big third-quarter made the difference vs. Brusly

Michael Mitchell and Devin Lanieu scored two touchdowns apiece as Plaquemine won a battle of District 6-4A unbeatens on Friday night, running away from Brusly in a 43-14 win. Plaquemine (6-0, 5-0) asserted itself on the opening kickoff when Shermar Carter returned it 80 yards for a touchdown. The Green Devils added two long first-half scoring drives before a 22-point third quarter put the game out of reach.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy