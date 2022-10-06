Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
03-12-30-32-38
(three, twelve, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $268,000
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
03-12-30-32-38
(three, twelve, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $268,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0