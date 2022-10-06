ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

8-1-0, FB: 3

(eight, one, zero; FB: three)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Massachusetts aims to launch sports betting in late January

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is planning to launch in-person sports betting in the state in late January, just in time for the Super Bowl. The commission set a timeline at a meeting Friday, aiming to start in-person sports betting in late January at casinos and mobile sports betting in early March. The commissioners couldn’t agree on a timeline at a meeting the day prior, and said on Friday that the target dates may be too aggressive and could still be pushed back. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill in August legalizing betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states, including several neighbors. Baker said that he supports it because state residents are already traveling to Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New York and Connecticut to place legal wagers. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that banning sports betting was unconstitutional.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC12

VUU and VSU celebrate Homecoming on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s homecoming weekend tomorrow for Virginia State and Virginia Union University and both schools say they’re expecting a big turnout. The Virginia Union University Panthers will host Elizabeth City State University Saturday. Kick-off starts at noon. “I think it’s going to be a nice...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia has new unclaimed property program

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched its new KAPS program and website to manage the administration, reporting and claiming of unclaimed property, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says, “This new user-friendly website makes it easier for citizens to identify and more quickly claim their unclaimed property.”
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#The Virginia Lottery
WTOP

VCU sees decrease in alcohol violations, some students say marijuana is why

The number of people were caught committing alcohol violations at Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown Richmond, Virginia, is down from previous years, according to the school’s annual crime report released by its police department. At VCU’s Monroe Park Campus — home to most of the school’s undergraduates, according to...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NBC12

Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
J.R. Heimbigner

Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks

photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
VIRGINIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia tax rebate between $250 to $500 coming soon

Virginia Tax RebateJeff Fusco/Getty Images) Residents of Virginia who file taxes are eligible for a one-time payment between $250 and $500 for each household, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers, according to local news in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy