Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:
8-1-0, FB: 3
(eight, one, zero; FB: three)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:
8-1-0, FB: 3
(eight, one, zero; FB: three)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0