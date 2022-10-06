ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

04-12-13-16-30

(four, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

