Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

8-9-5, Fireball: 6

(eight, nine, five; Fireball: six)

