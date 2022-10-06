ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Bank a Million’ game

 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

03-04-05-21-29-33, Bonus: 35

(three, four, five, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Bonus: thirty-five)

