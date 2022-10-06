ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

06-31-35-39-40-52

(six, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, fifty-two)

