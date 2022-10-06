Montco pharmacist accused of preying on teen girl will serve time in jail

A Montgomery County pharmacist who was the subject of an Action News investigation will serve jail time after she pleaded guilty to unlawful contact with a minor.

A judge sentenced Angela D'Alessandro of Plymouth Meeting to nine to 23 months in prison.

The 33-year-old will also be required to register as a sex offender through Megan's Law and pay restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, Angela D'Alessandro befriended the then 14-year-old victim and her mother at the Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting.

The family said at the time, D'Alessandro offered to help with the juvenile's anxiety and depression.

Then in early 2018, D'Alessandro allegedly sent a Hallmark card to the victim with her phone number.

The two began texting, and in the weeks ahead she allegedly kissed and fondled the juvenile, showered her with gifts like a Pandora bracelet and professed her desire to have sex with the teenage girl.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim expressed her unease about the inappropriate relationship before it could escalate to sex.

The victim and her mom went to police. In January of 2021, D'Alessandro was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and other charges.

In May, she pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful contact with a minor.