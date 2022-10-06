ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Montco pharmacist accused of preying on teen girl will serve time in jail

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0Zgi_0iNuS3jI00

A Montgomery County pharmacist who was the subject of an Action News investigation will serve jail time after she pleaded guilty to unlawful contact with a minor.

A judge sentenced Angela D'Alessandro of Plymouth Meeting to nine to 23 months in prison.

The 33-year-old will also be required to register as a sex offender through Megan's Law and pay restitution.

SEE ALSO: Investigation: Family says Plymouth Meeting pharmacist preyed on teenage girl

According to the criminal complaint, Angela D'Alessandro befriended the victim and her mother at the Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting.

According to the criminal complaint, Angela D'Alessandro befriended the then 14-year-old victim and her mother at the Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting.

The family said at the time, D'Alessandro offered to help with the juvenile's anxiety and depression.

Then in early 2018, D'Alessandro allegedly sent a Hallmark card to the victim with her phone number.

The two began texting, and in the weeks ahead she allegedly kissed and fondled the juvenile, showered her with gifts like a Pandora bracelet and professed her desire to have sex with the teenage girl.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim expressed her unease about the inappropriate relationship before it could escalate to sex.

The victim and her mom went to police. In January of 2021, D'Alessandro was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and other charges.

In May, she pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful contact with a minor.

Comments / 17

reality truth
2d ago

I feel sorry for her. Considering what is considered normal for Democrats what she did was not tasteful and selfish, but its not really that far from normal. I mean personally, adults need to go out of their way to lead children into conservative and restrained behavior, and that means realizing that sexual relationships have too many implications for a young to have to deal with. But compared to medical professionals and governments providing drugs and surgery to "trans" youngsters, or drag queen story hour, she didn't do much wrong at all.

Reply(2)
4
jameelah
3d ago

That’s it really 9 months in jail for taking advantage of a mentally ill 14 year old.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia teen charged in fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia teen accused in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after a months-long search, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime and multiple firearms charges, WTXF-TV reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Plymouth Meeting, PA
sanatogapost.com

Crime Stoppers Post Reward in Collegeville Theft

COLLEGEVILLE PA – A reward is being offered by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization for information on a suspect sought in the alleged theft from a Collegeville store of cosmetic makeup valued in the thousands of dollars, the group announced Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). The Upper Providence Township Police...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
NJ.com

Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.

A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
VINELAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indecent Assault#Pharmacist#Violent Crime#Montco#Action News#Megan S Law#The Giant Pharmacy
CBS Philly

Two men shot, killed at Bucks County pub identified: Authorities

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub leaves two people dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on the 600 block of 2nd Street Pike in Southampton.Several officers spent hours on scene investigating. At one point, police had a big section roped off with caution tape and a mobile crime lab unit setup as well. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the shooter called 911 Friday night and remained on scene.The two deceased men, 28 and 30 years old, were pronounced dead on scene, authorities say. The 30-year-old man has been identified by the Bucks County Coroner's Office as Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem. The office also identified the 28-year-old man as Raymond A. Farrell IV from Philadelphia.A third man, 24, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.While the shooter is identified and cooperative, police ask anyone with information to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at (215) 364-5000, ext. 115.No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sanatogapost.com

Casino Patron Cited for Threatening A Fight

VALLEY FORGE PA – A 36-year-old Philadelphia man, who Pennsylvania State Police said threatened to fight Monday (Oct. 3, 2022) at 6:37 p.m. with an employee in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, was charged with harassment by “threatening physical contact.”. The Philadelphia man was a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Charles Maude III's murder "wasn't mistaken identity"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father gunned down as he sat in his car. It's been more than a year since Charles Maude III was killed in Kensington. There are still no arrests.Maude's parents contacted CBS3 Mysteries because they do not want their son's murder to be forgotten.Charles "Chuckie" Maude III is remembered most for his love of the holidays.Halloween was his favorite."This kind of gives us a place to come and decorate," Jennifer Meleski, Maude's mother, said. "I just feel close to him here."This festive memorial stands outside the Kensington home where the Maude family lived long ago.Jennifer Meleski and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
118K+
Followers
16K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy