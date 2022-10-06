Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Poised To Make Waves In Del Mar.Symphony ScienceDel Mar, CA
Related
Valley Roadrunner
Homecoming continues tonight, while school disciplines individuals involved in brawl
Students involved in the incident at Valley Center High School on Tuesday, October 4th are being held accountable and school disciplinary action is being taken following our district policies and California Education Code. The conduct and actions of each individual student has and will continue to be taken into account. The school site administration is communicating directly with each family regarding their student. We look forward to a positive and enjoyable homecoming event this evening for our students and appreciate the support of our community.
San Diego teacher criticized for saying Hitler had 'strong leadership qualities' during class
The teacher reportedly told a student that while Hitler may have done some bad things, he also demonstrated strong leadership qualities.
Rash of Bogus Threats of Violence Hit Three Vista Schools
For the third time in as many days, a bogus threat of campus violence prompted heightened security measures at a Vista school Friday. The latest of the three malicious hoaxes began playing out about 11:30 a.m., when a youthful-sounding 911 caller claimed that a friend was planning to carry out a shooting at Rancho Buena Vista High School, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Bomb Threat Reported at Religious School; Nothing Found
A bomb threat was called into a private religious school on Wednesday afternoon just as classes were ending, the county Sheriff’s Department said Thursday. According to a Sheriff’s Department news release, at 2:45 p.m., staff at Tri City Christian School “received a call from someone claiming to have a bomb and threatening to blow up the school.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mission Hills High School principal placed on leave, but why?
Mission Hills High School Principal Cliff Mitchell was placed on a paid leave of absence on Sept. 30 after a concern was raised the day before, according to the San Marcos Unified School District.
Brawl at Valley Center High School under investigation
Officials with the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District are looking into the circumstances that led to a violent brawl on the campus of Valley Center High School.
San Dieguito interim supt. says 'we are deeply sorry' about Hitler photo in a middle school classroom
In response to a photo of Hitler that had been on display in a classroom, San Dieguito Union High School District interim Superintendent Tina Douglas released a statement that said "we are deeply sorry."
capitalandmain.com
Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On
A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Banning school custodian hailed a hero for quick actions that saved kindergartner's life
True hero: A local school custodian is getting the recognition he deserves for his quick thinking actions that saved a choking kindergartner's life.
Valley Roadrunner
October 7, 2022
Hometown Newspaper of Valley Center, Pauma Valley, Pala, Palomar Mountain & North Escondido since 1974. Friday, October 7th 2022 Students involved in the incident at Valley Center High School on Tuesday, October 4th are being held accountable and school disciplinary action is being taken following our district policies and California Education Code. The conduct and actions of each individual student has and will continue to be taken into account. The school site administration is communicating […]
ranchosantafereview.com
Rancho Santa Fe swim instructor accused of molesting second student; deputies asking others to come forward
A week after a Rancho Santa Fe swim instructor was arrested and accused of molesting a 7-year-old student during lessons, sheriff’s deputies are asking other students to come forward if they think they were victimized. The arrest marks the second time Nicholas Piazza, 19, has been accused of molesting...
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department Update
The police department teamed up with the fire department again to host the Guns and Hoses event. The participants either won or purchased their tickets through a variety of fund-raising events throughout the year. They started their morning at the EPD range, where they were given a gun safety class and then got to shoot a variety of weapons. Later they headed to police and fire headquarters for some delicious sandwiches. Afterwards, they went to enjoy their afternoon with members of the fire department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPBS
San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son
When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
Man arrested in shooting death of another in San Diego
A 42-year-old man was arrested and suspected of murdering a 55-year-old man, according to San Diego Police Department.
Arson investigation follows firebombing of La Mesa dispensary
An arson investigation is underway in La Mesa, where several people were caught on surveillance video throwing fiery objects at a marijuana dispensary.
NBC San Diego
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay
OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
NBC San Diego
Prisoners Kill One of Their Own: San Diego Sheriff's Department
Correction: This story headline had been updated to reflect the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as the source, not SDPD. A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility was being assaulted by other inmates and died, authorities said Thursday. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons...
Oceanside City Council allocates $1.3M for unarmed guard patrol
North County's fast-growing tourist town, Oceanside, is looking to attract more visitors by securing the downtown streets.
Comments / 3