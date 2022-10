Florida State led No. 14 North Carolina State 17-3 at halftime. It was the largest lead that the Seminoles had built on the road this season and the team had a legitimate chance to upset the Wolfpack. Something changed at halftime as FSU came out flat and blew the game to fall for the second straight week. NCSU outscored the 'Noles 16-0 over the final two quarters to steal a victory from the jaws of defeat, 19-17.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO