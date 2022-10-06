Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raptors Host Bulls in Preseason Action: Where to Watch, Odds, & Game Preview
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls will come north Sunday night as the Toronto Raptors return home for a 6 p.m. ET preseason tilt at Scotiabank Arena. It'll be the first and only preseason game in Toronto this year and the first opportunity for Raptors fans to welcome back DeRozan who will make two regular season trips to Scotiabank Arena this season, first on Nov. 6 and again on Feb. 28.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Warriors Give Update on Draymond Green’s Punishment For Jordan Poole Fight
View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors GM Bob Myers addressed the media for the very first time today since Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole yesterday - it was the very first thing he touched upon in his press conference. "As you know yesterday, as reported, there...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyrese Haliburton shines for Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton is currently the face of the Indiana Pacers. He's taking on a leadership role with the franchise, he's supremely talented, and he is still growing and improving in several areas. "Tyrese is a great leader," Pacers forward James Johnson said earlier this week. "He's vocal, he knows what...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA GMs Predict Improvement for Pelicans Team
When the subject of NBA's Most Improved Team came up, the Pelicans were at the forefront of the poll and came in 2nd behind the Los Angeles Clippers. With the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were the runaway favorite to be the most improved team at 41% of the voting. The Pelicans were in second with 17% of the votes, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
