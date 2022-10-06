ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

News4Jax.com

St. Johns County announces Ian debris collection program

St. Johns County has initiated the Hurricane Ian Debris Collection Program in response to the storm’s impacts. Residents are encouraged to move all storm debris to the curb as crews will collect debris from the public right-of-way. The county requests that residents follow the guidelines below to expedite debris...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

St Augustine responds to frequent questions

The City of St. Augustine has published responses to post-Hurricane Ian recovery questions frequently asked by Historic City News subscribers. The information provides key insights into topics ranging from debris cleanup to flooding to financial assistance. The compilation of responses to Hurricane Ian frequent questions can be viewed on the...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

Ian recovery programs are available for residents

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced to local Historic City News reporters that there are already a number of programs available to Florida home and business owners in need of recovery assistance related to property damages and economic injuries sustained during Hurricane Ian. There is also a Crisis Cleanup...
FLORIDA STATE
City announces end to water restrictions

The City of St. Augustine has announced to Historic City News the end to water usage restrictions and the return to normal sewer service operations following Hurricane Ian. On September 30th, the city asked residents to help speed up recovery of the wastewater system by cutting down on the amount of wastewater pouring into the system. Customers were asked to limit the length of showers, delay laundry use or only wash essential items, not to run water while brushing teeth, shaving, or rinsing dishes, and to minimize the number of toilet flushes.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Fort Matanzas reopens for visitors

Fort Matanzas National Monument is now officially and immediately resuming its visitor services, including access to nature trails, the park visitor center, and the ferry service to-and-from historic Fort Matanzas. The National Park Service told Historic City News that the oceanside parking lot, boardwalk, and beach access at Fort Matanzas,...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

Businesses asked to complete damage assessment

St Johns County Department of Emergency Management is requesting all county business owners who suffered loss or damage during Hurricane Ian to complete an online survey at https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments. The county explained to Historic City News that the survey is intended to gauge the depth of disaster impact in Florida and...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here's how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
