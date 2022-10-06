Related
Extensive hurricane debris cleanup underway in St. Augustine
St. Johns County announces Ian debris collection program
St Augustine responds to frequent questions
Ian recovery programs are available for residents
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ian put floodproofing efforts to the test in St. Augustine
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
City announces end to water restrictions
UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-95 reopening near SR 16 in St. Johns County
RELATED PEOPLE
Fort Matanzas reopens for visitors
Businesses asked to complete damage assessment
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
IN THIS ARTICLE
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
St. Augustine community rallies together for a fellow firefighter injured in the line of duty
Ron DeSantis: Emergency Repairs on Pine Island Bridge Finished Early
Coast Guard searching for missing sailor heading to Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Multiple crashes tie up I-95 through St. Augustine
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
Clay County Deputies report two injured in shooting in Lakeside area
historiccity
Historic City News first appeared in March 2000 and now celebrates its 20th Anniversary of daily publication. We are your watchdog for an honest and open government in St Augustine and St Johns County, Florida. Our mission today is the same as it was 20-years ago; "Holding public figures accountable to the public." Citizen journalism, without candy-coating, is the foundation of an independent free press. Our audience is engaged, working in our community, and influential in both local business and politics. Leadership: Our editor-in-chief earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Flagler College, with honors. He has been a Florida licensed private investigator for more than 20-years and served as State Editor at Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity in Washington, D.C.https://historiccity.com/
Comments / 0