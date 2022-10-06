ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Public comment period regarding water contamination in NE Wichita extended

By Stephanie Nutt
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The public comment period regarding water contamination in northeast Wichita has been extended.

The contamination was found during the redevelopment of the 21st St corridor.

The area of concern is between Interstate 135 and Grove St, from the Union Pacific rail yard along Kansas Highway 96 to Murdock.

The KDHE already held one public meeting and will now hold another one.

“Many of the residents are concerned about who lives there now. Those who do live there now, their loved ones who may live in the area or used to, and those who have passed from various forms of cancer that these agents can actually cause”

The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5.

City and County leaders are putting flyers on the doors of the 2,500 houses and businesses in the area with all the information.

