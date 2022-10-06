ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why SWFL residents should be cautious while making their financial recovery from Hurricane Ian

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
 3 days ago
Many are needing to rebuild all, or parts of their home after Hurricane Ian’s destruction, but the Chief Financial Officer of the state is warning residents about scammers right in your backyard.

“Now is the financial recovery,” Jimmy Patronis, CFO of the state said.

Part of that recovery is starting to clean up and reassemble what is left.

“I feel that it can be an intimidating situation given the extent of the damage,” Christine Craft said. She is a resident in the Cape Coral area.

Now she needs to find a contractor to repair her roof.

“We are all very anxious and we want it to be like we had it, like home,” she said.

But Craft knows she has to be cautious with who she trusts repairing her home.

“We have to ask questions, we have to be smart about how we proceed,” Craft said.

Craft, and other residents in Cape Coral said they have seen different contractors come through their neighborhood, leaving behind flyers.

“A lot of those contractors that are going to make that type of tactic, they are going to expect cash up front or money up front,” Jimmy Patronis warns. “You might as well be setting your money on fire.”

Patronis is urging all residents to do their homework and to not feel pressured to sign anything right away.

“FEMA will never knock on your door, your insurance company will never knock on your door,” He said. “If somebody is knocking on your door, you should be suspicious.”

He encourages residents to utilize the insurance village set up at Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers. He said this village will be set up in the parking lot until they feel the need is decreased, or gone.

“We are here to get you out of the challenges you’re facing, and understand that there is a reason why they call these events disasters,” he said.

