KRGV

Fugitive wanted in Hidalgo County arrested in Iowa

A man wanted in Hidalgo County on separate charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault of a child was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Paul Anthony Basaldua was on the run for 14 months after the McAllen Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault in August 2021.
ValleyCentral

Update: Two more arrested in connection to McAllen shooting; victim dies

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested two women in connection to a deadly downtown McAllen shooting, pushing the total amount of arrests to seven. Viviana Gomez, 22, and Jennifer Lopez, 22, were arrested on Thursday, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated. The victim of the shooting, 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna, was […]
ValleyCentral

Woman points knife at estranged husband after he tried to leave, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after pointing a knife at her estranged husband after slashing his mattress and clothes, police said Friday. According to the Brownsville Police Department, 41-year-old Ariane Ahumada was taken into custody Tuesday at the 3000 block of Old Alice Road on charges of aggravated assault family violence. […]
KRGV

Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case

Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
KRGV

McAllen police chief discusses the FBI's 2021 crime report

A report compiled by the FBI is consistent with crime trends in the city of McAllen, according to police Chief Victor Rodriguez. The FBI's 2021 Crime Data report says the streets are seeing less criminal activity. "At the end of last year, McAllen recorded 13 years in a row of...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRGV

Surveillance camera tower goes up at hike and bike trail in San Juan

A popular hike and bike trail in San Juan received an extra layer of security. A surveillance camera tower went up at the trail Friday by Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu. The tower was put there after several women reported being assaulted on the trail last month. The...
dallasexpress.com

Texas Authorities Find 84 Unlawful Migrants in Trailer

Authorities apprehended 84 unlawful migrants from the back of a tractor-trailer just north of the Texas border with Mexico on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tweeted, “A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive at a residence … and seeing people unloading from the trailer.”
ValleyCentral

Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and […]
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Wanted man charged with deadly conduct

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have arrested a man who was wanted following a disturbance involving a weapon last week. After four days of being listed as wanted by police, Pedro Ortiz IV, 21, was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, the McAllen Police Department said Tuesday. At about 2:48 […]
ValleyCentral

Man arrested on murder charge in Los Fresnos slaying, sheriff says

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a charge of murder after discovering a body earlier this week near the outskirts of Los Fresnos. Normando Uribe, 26, was arrested on charges of murder and evading arrest/detention, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday. Uribe […]
ValleyCentral

Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
