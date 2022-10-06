Read full article on original website
Man threatened wife then threw lumber at responding officers, Brownsville PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was taken into custody this week after officers alleged he threatened his wife with a knife and threw lumber at police, Brownsville Police Department said. The suspect identified as 25-year-old Hector Almaraz-Martinez was taken into custody Thursday at the 1100 block of Wild Rose Lane on charges of […]
KRGV
Fugitive wanted in Hidalgo County arrested in Iowa
A man wanted in Hidalgo County on separate charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault of a child was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Paul Anthony Basaldua was on the run for 14 months after the McAllen Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault in August 2021.
Update: Two more arrested in connection to McAllen shooting; victim dies
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested two women in connection to a deadly downtown McAllen shooting, pushing the total amount of arrests to seven. Viviana Gomez, 22, and Jennifer Lopez, 22, were arrested on Thursday, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated. The victim of the shooting, 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna, was […]
KRGV
Edinburg police decline to release records in connection with deadly officer-involved shooting
A public information request for any records and other information related to last week’s deadly officer involved shooting the shooting was denied Friday. The Edinburg Police Department said they could not release it because it would interfere with the ongoing investigation. At a press conference, Edinburg police Chief Jaime...
San Benito man arrested after SpaceX reports guns, vehicle stolen, sheriff’s office says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries at the SpaceX facilities in Boca Chica Beach, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a call Sept. 13 at the SpaceX facilities near Boca Chica Beach, where several vehicles had been burglarized. “The SpaceX […]
Police in Iowa catch a wanted fugitive from Texas
The Council Bluffs Iowa Police have helped capture one of Texas most wanted criminals. That’s where Paul Anthony Basaldua of McAllen was arrested Thursday.
Authorities find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County
OLIVAREZ, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities reported finding 84 migrants who were in a tractor trailer Thursday in Hidalgo County. A citizen reported seeing a tractor trailer arrive at a residence near Mile 12 1/2 N and Mile 6W, at the community Olivarez, north of Weslaco. The caller reported seeing people getting out of the trailer, […]
Brownsville man threatens negotiator while holding child hostage, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man Wednesday they alleged locked himself inside a home, held a child hostage and then threatened to shoot a negotiator. Jose Ignacio Vega, 36, was arrested on charges of assault family violence with previous convictions, unlawful restraint less than 17 years old and terroristic threat, a news […]
Woman points knife at estranged husband after he tried to leave, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after pointing a knife at her estranged husband after slashing his mattress and clothes, police said Friday. According to the Brownsville Police Department, 41-year-old Ariane Ahumada was taken into custody Tuesday at the 3000 block of Old Alice Road on charges of aggravated assault family violence. […]
KRGV
Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case
Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
KRGV
McAllen police chief discusses the FBI's 2021 crime report
A report compiled by the FBI is consistent with crime trends in the city of McAllen, according to police Chief Victor Rodriguez. The FBI's 2021 Crime Data report says the streets are seeing less criminal activity. "At the end of last year, McAllen recorded 13 years in a row of...
Two charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest, Brownsville PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two suspects were taken into custody in connection to an aggravated robbery, police say. At 4 a.m. Sept. 17 on the 2500 block of E. 13th Street, two suspects in a 2010 black Ford F-150 approached a victim, displayed handguns, and demanded his vehicle, according to a Brownsville Police Department press […]
KRGV
Surveillance camera tower goes up at hike and bike trail in San Juan
A popular hike and bike trail in San Juan received an extra layer of security. A surveillance camera tower went up at the trail Friday by Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu. The tower was put there after several women reported being assaulted on the trail last month. The...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Authorities Find 84 Unlawful Migrants in Trailer
Authorities apprehended 84 unlawful migrants from the back of a tractor-trailer just north of the Texas border with Mexico on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tweeted, “A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive at a residence … and seeing people unloading from the trailer.”
San Benito man sentenced; traffic stop uncovers 550 pounds of liquid meth
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was sentenced to prison after authorities found over 550 pounds of liquid meth in his gas tank. Pedro Rodriguez III, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute liquid meth, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and […]
UPDATE: Wanted man charged with deadly conduct
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have arrested a man who was wanted following a disturbance involving a weapon last week. After four days of being listed as wanted by police, Pedro Ortiz IV, 21, was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, the McAllen Police Department said Tuesday. At about 2:48 […]
Man arrested on murder charge in Los Fresnos slaying, sheriff says
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a charge of murder after discovering a body earlier this week near the outskirts of Los Fresnos. Normando Uribe, 26, was arrested on charges of murder and evading arrest/detention, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday. Uribe […]
Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
