Top Benefits of Crypto to Fintechs in 2022
While the hype around Bitcoin and other cryptos has died down following the massive drop in prices over the turn of the year, there's no denying that digital currencies are reshaping fintech as we know it. Financial technology used to be about storing and managing money using a digital medium;...
Interoperability - the Key Blockchain Challenge in the Fragmented Web3 World
As time goes on, Web3 is becoming more and more mainstream. Terms such as crypto, Bitcoin, and NFTs have become household names. Still, blockchain has limitations that keep it from reaching its true potential. One of the major blockers is that these protocols are isolated, with little to no communication between one another. Therefore, for the expansion of Web2 into Web3 to proceed effectively, interoperability is a necessity.
5 IoT Blockchain Projects That You Should Look Out for in 2022
When it comes to blockchain technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), we are seeing a substantial amount of companies making cutting-edge projects. With the addition of 5G around the world, it is becoming a global industry that many could not participate in before. With so much buzz around web3...
The Real Culprit Behind Web3’s Usability Problem
The number of investors in the crypto market over the past year. While the ecosystem is slowly recuperating from the recent market crash and the current global. is valued at slightly over $1 trillion, it’s clear the industry is only in its infancy and constantly evolving. Crypto projects attracting...
Battle of the Automatic Trade Signal Execution Architectures: 3Commas, Alertatron, Plurex
Crypto currency markets are diverse, open and volatile, which make them opportunity rich. Whatever strategy you choose to find those opportunities, to take advantage of them, you will have to execute your trades on a market. If your strategy for finding opportunity is mechanical/formulaic/automatic, then you will want automated execution as well. As with the crypto markets themselves, there is a diverse offering of Automated Execution, but there are often trade offs and points of friction when it comes to integrating a Trading Strategy that are symptoms of the each platforms architecture. We will have a look at some of these frictions and a novel solution.
3 Trends of the Neural Network Usage for Algorithmic Trading
Developers of AI systems can create complex algorithms for a wide range of use cases, including in investing and trading. With the help of neural networks, investors can now make informed decisions by analyzing the data collected by these systems. However, the data collected by these networks have to be...
What Is Stopping Institutions From Taking the Path to Liquid Staking
One of the biggest innovations in the crypto space is staking. While the yields in DeFi are impressive, staking offers a level of certainty that DeFi doesn't have. Despite the advantages, certain institutions are still against it. According to the CFO of Coinbase, Alesia Haas, institutional staking is still in...
What Is Leveraged Yield Farming and Is It Worth the Risks?
Regardless of the current dip in the crypto market, the DeFi sector continues to expand, utilizing Ethereum and other prominent layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains. This expansion can be seen with product development that incorporates decentralized monetization and other financial operations into applications that are focused on gaming, social media, music, metaverses, the environment, and much more.
How to Grow your Video Business with Data
TV watching used to be a family affair a decade ago, but today in most households, content watching has become a personal activity. Content meets people at the place, time, and device of choice. Building a successful OTT service requires understanding your customers and responding promptly to their needs, whether...
Metaverse Might Not Be Successful
The new hyped reality—the Metaverse is proposed to be the future of the internet, promising to solve everything Web 2.0 fell short of. It’s fast becoming a buzzword in the tech world, as more giant corporations invest butload of Benjamins in it. According to a. , the market...
How To Obtain Cybersecurity Budget During Inflation
Obtaining appropriate funding for a cybersecurity program could be a daunting task. As inflation soars, obtaining funding gets more difficult. A major funding challenge has been the inability of security leaders to demonstrate the value cybersecurity brings to the business. A recent Gartner publication pointed out that the absence of value is due to the lack of “building a better cybersecurity metric” to articulate business value. Value is essential to obtaining much needed funding to protect the business against ransomware and other threats.
Cost of DeFi App Development
The implementation of DeFi technology in app and software development projects is growing as new and established businesses looking to adopt DeFi technology to power their digital product. , the global DeFi platforms market is expected to reach USD 507.92 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 43.8 percent. The...
Automated Testing Guide, types, applications, & techniques.
Software testing is a labor-intensive task that has associated labor costs. So, automating the testing process seems like an instant go-to solution. But to leverage the benefits of automation like accuracy & speed, one should make informed decisions considering the circumstances & ability of the organization to allocate a budget for the process.
Discussing the Digital Future on the Metaverse with Xno Bui of Whydah
Whydah is a Vietnamese blockchain gaming hub that aims to make Metaverse development more accessible and sustainable. The Metaverse is a shared virtual space or a 3D version of the internet where people can work, learn, and interact. Xno Bui is the Chief Metaverse Officer at the company. He says the Metaverse will disrupt many industries like fashion, education, fashion, finance, and finance. He also says the virtual world is a virtual world without limitations. Anything you can imagine, you can do.
NFTs for Representation of Physical Real Estate: Interview With Origin Protocol & RoofStock onChain
Roofstock onChain launched its NFT marketplace for physical real estate NFTs earlier this month. Roofstock raised its Series E round this year for $1.9 billion, led by SoftBank. The real estate market remains a much talked about industry for streamlining access, reducing transaction friction, and democratizing ownership. The marketplace allows users to purchase real estate with USDC, a widely accepted stablecoin that’s pegged to the value of the U.S dollar. The technology can represent assets in any industry, from real estate to auto loans.
Why is Choosing the Right Method One of the Crucial Steps in the Development of a UX Research Plan
Skipping the planning phase is one of the worst decisions you can make in any business project. You know what they say; fail to plan, plan to fail. If you are working on a UX research plan, there are a number of different elements you need to address, from identifying your objectives to selecting the right method. In this blog post, we are going to focus on the latter.
Is Web3 (still) the Internet of the Future?
While some Web 2.0 businesses are already transforming their infrastructure by adding Web 3.0 elements, most ‘traditional’ internet-based companies and developers are still unaware of the whole Web 3.0 trend and how it can upgrade nearly any business. In this article, we thoroughly explain the differences between the...
Role of Cutting-Edge Technology in Transformation of the Parking Industry
The world of parking is changing in significant ways, driven largely by the adoption of new technologies. New apps and digital services are making it easier for people to find and pay for parking, while connected car features are helping cities monitor where spaces are most needed. Emerging innovations like...
How to Change a Git Remote URL
A Git remote refers to another copy of the repository, usually hosted on a remote server like GitHub, GitLab, or BitBucket. In some cases, for example, If the remote repository has been migrated to another host, we need to change the URL of the remote repository. In this blog, I...
