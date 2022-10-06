Crypto currency markets are diverse, open and volatile, which make them opportunity rich. Whatever strategy you choose to find those opportunities, to take advantage of them, you will have to execute your trades on a market. If your strategy for finding opportunity is mechanical/formulaic/automatic, then you will want automated execution as well. As with the crypto markets themselves, there is a diverse offering of Automated Execution, but there are often trade offs and points of friction when it comes to integrating a Trading Strategy that are symptoms of the each platforms architecture. We will have a look at some of these frictions and a novel solution.

