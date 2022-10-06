Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
actionnews5.com
Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
Kait 8
Case of avian flu confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Madison County poultry farm has been tested for a positive case of avian flu. On Friday, Oct. 7, the USDA made the confirmation following an investigation in collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division. Avian flu spreads easily...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas
While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
Kait 8
Arkansas marijuana sales see $800K per day in September
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas brought in another hefty number of sales of marijuana last month. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Friday, Oct. 7 the state sold 4,571 pounds of marijuana for the month of September, grossing $23.9 million in revenue, according to content partner KARK.
Kait 8
Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 25 Best Things to Do in Arkansas
With high-profile neighbors like and Louisiana, Arkansas doesn’t always get all the love it deserves. But pay a visit to this incredible US State, and you won’t be disappointed!. With a nickname like “The Natural State,” you better believe that Arkansas is bursting with opportunities for outdoor adventure....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Final scores for Week 6 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Alma 45, Pea Ridge 7.
Special license plate decals help alert Arkansas first responders of nonverbal drivers
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Did you know that if you have a communication impediment, your license plate can help alert first responders of that barrier?. In 2017, the Arkansas legislature passed a law that allowed anyone with communication difficulties to request a special license plate decal, so first responders can be alerted.
Great and colorful fall season drives in Arkansas, go near, go far
Some ideas for touring Arkansas highways to take in the fall scenery.
AR medical marijuana sales reach $200M in 2022
With three months to go in the year, total medical marijuana sales in the state of Arkansas have eclipsed $200 million in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHBS
Arkansas property tax deadline approaching
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The deadline to pay 2021 property taxes in Arkansas has changed. The final date to pay without an added penalty is typically Oct. 15. However, it lands on a Saturday for 2022. To adjust, the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 17. Residents in...
KYTV
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
arkansasedc.com
Manufacturing Thrives in Arkansas
Across Arkansas, manufacturers are producing a wide range of essential goods every day that help people live their lives and that power our economy. From Arkadelphia to Blytheville and from Searcy to Texarkana, these manufacturing companies employ thousands of Arkansans, providing high wage jobs that are vital to our state. In fact, more than 10 percent of the nonfarm workforce in Arkansas is employed in manufacturing. In September 2022, manufacturing employment as a percentage of the state’s total nonfarm employment was 12.41%.
New recommendation for Arkansas school safety
The Arkansas School Safety Commission has submitted its final recommendations on how to keep schools safe.
arkadelphian.com
HISTORY MINUTE: Flood of 1927
Flooding had been a periodic problem in Arkansas throughout recorded history. The original capital, Arkansas Post, on the Mississippi and Arkansas rivers had to move several times because of flooding and was ultimately abandoned. Throughout the 19th century, efforts were made to build levees and dams in attempts to control flooding. Floods in 1915 and 1922 caused millions of dollars in damages to the state. Perhaps the worst was the Flood of 1927, a flood of almost biblical proportions, which devastated the entire Mississippi River Valley.
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
neareport.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
Kait 8
Oct. 6: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No big changes to the forecast as we stay quiet and dry. We do trend cooler this weekend as highs reach the 60s and 70s. Today will be the warmest day of the week...
Comments / 0