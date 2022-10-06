ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
ARKANSAS STATE
actionnews5.com

Here's why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Case of avian flu confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Madison County poultry farm has been tested for a positive case of avian flu. On Friday, Oct. 7, the USDA made the confirmation following an investigation in collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division. Avian flu spreads easily...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas

While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas marijuana sales see $800K per day in September

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas brought in another hefty number of sales of marijuana last month. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Friday, Oct. 7 the state sold 4,571 pounds of marijuana for the month of September, grossing $23.9 million in revenue, according to content partner KARK.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
JONESBORO, AR
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 25 Best Things to Do in Arkansas

With high-profile neighbors like and Louisiana, Arkansas doesn’t always get all the love it deserves. But pay a visit to this incredible US State, and you won’t be disappointed!. With a nickname like “The Natural State,” you better believe that Arkansas is bursting with opportunities for outdoor adventure....
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas property tax deadline approaching

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The deadline to pay 2021 property taxes in Arkansas has changed. The final date to pay without an added penalty is typically Oct. 15. However, it lands on a Saturday for 2022. To adjust, the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 17. Residents in...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansasedc.com

Manufacturing Thrives in Arkansas

Across Arkansas, manufacturers are producing a wide range of essential goods every day that help people live their lives and that power our economy. From Arkadelphia to Blytheville and from Searcy to Texarkana, these manufacturing companies employ thousands of Arkansans, providing high wage jobs that are vital to our state. In fact, more than 10 percent of the nonfarm workforce in Arkansas is employed in manufacturing. In September 2022, manufacturing employment as a percentage of the state’s total nonfarm employment was 12.41%.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

HISTORY MINUTE: Flood of 1927

Flooding had been a periodic problem in Arkansas throughout recorded history. The original capital, Arkansas Post, on the Mississippi and Arkansas rivers had to move several times because of flooding and was ultimately abandoned. Throughout the 19th century, efforts were made to build levees and dams in attempts to control flooding. Floods in 1915 and 1922 caused millions of dollars in damages to the state. Perhaps the worst was the Flood of 1927, a flood of almost biblical proportions, which devastated the entire Mississippi River Valley.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

If approved, Arkansas' recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Oct. 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No big changes to the forecast as we stay quiet and dry. We do trend cooler this weekend as highs reach the 60s and 70s. Today will be the warmest day of the week...
ARKANSAS STATE

