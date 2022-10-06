Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man shoots stepson during fight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 58-year-old man faces a domestic violence assault charge after Mobile police said he shot his stepson during a fight Friday night. Officers responded to the 6000 block of Lorena Drive around 11:45 p.m. and discovered that the victim and his stepfather were involved in a fight. During the fight, the stepfather, identified as Gregory Williams, allegedly produced a gun and fired multiple times, striking the victim in the leg, according to authorities.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two fires in two days, Fairhope Police searching for answers
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple fires in Fairhope have law enforcement believing people are lighting them on purpose. It’s been about a month since it’s rained in Fairhope, and officials said that makes lighting fires right now extra risky. “Right now, it is so dry that even the...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO makes 2 more fentanyl arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Officer arrested two more suspects accused of possessing and trafficking fentanyl. Team Sheriff arrested Lener Daneski Jiron Solies, 27, of Norwalk, Calif., and Zeshan Malik Fayyaz, 26, of Hawthorne, Calif. Deputies confiscated 3 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated value on...
Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man fires gun during argument with estranged wife
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man faces several charges after Mobile police said he fired a gun during an argument Friday morning. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to Pleasant Valley Apartments at 3171 Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile on a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim and her estranged husband, Alton Demetrius McConnell, 45, had been arguing when McConnell produced a gun and fired toward the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.
Mobile woman credits man for saving her after spotting porch fire
A Good Samaritan is caught on camera alerting a woman to a fire in the front of her house.
Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5. The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death. If […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Family of man missing for more than a year ups reward to $50,000
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a man missing for more than a year is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. Russell Chestang, 33, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on May 28, 2021 at The Barn at 5751 U.S. 45 in Prichard, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
utv44.com
Mobile issues citations at homeless camp near 1-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police broke up a homeless camp under a bridge on Government Boulevard near 1-65, where a man was found dead in the water last week. No foul play is suspected, but the city says it prompted police to look into trespassing concerns there. It's...
WALA-TV FOX10
Three more arrests highlight continuing Mobile County fentanyl crackdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced three more arrests in its ongoing fentanyl crackdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies this week moved in on the parking lot of the Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner, arresting a Mobile man and a pair of Mississippi residents whom authorities said they had been tracking for the past four or five days. Chief Deputy Paul Burch said the suspects were trying to complete a drug deal and that the skating rink had nothing to do with the illegal activity.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6. Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road. Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William […]
Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Gulf Shores
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect out of Tennessee is in the Baldwin County Jail after being arrested in Gulf Shores. Agents subsequently worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest 21-year-old Gabriel Seth Box Wednesday in Gulf Shores,
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
Police now investigating fetus, found in auctioned funeral home storage unit
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
WALA-TV FOX10
Beautiful Sunday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Temps cooled off overnight, and we are waking up Sunday morning in the low 50s with some inland spots dipping into the upper 40s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with a high around 80. The upcoming...
Baldwin Co. deputies looking for missing man
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. Tony Allen Hall, 62, was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas station Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO. The gas station is in the Fish River/Marlow area in Baldwin County. Hall was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services
(WALA) - The Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services, ranging from education to recreation to social activities. The goal is to help youngsters develop and become viable citizens. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Sonya Smith and Tracie Brown with the Ruff Wilson Youth Organization...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of stealing excavator
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces several charges after Mobile police said the caught him driving a piece of construction equipment that had been reported stolen. Officers responded to Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday regarding someone driving a reportedly stolen excavator. The subject was located and taken into custody. Police said William Starling, 41, took the excavator from a construction site.
