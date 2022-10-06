Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Debut delight for Leonhard, Badgers win first game after firing Chryst
EVANSTON, Ill. — One week after parting ways with Paul Chryst, the Badgers parted ways with their losing streak. Wisconsin scored a dominant victory over Northwestern, 42-7, in front of the Wildcat faithful at Ryan Field. It was a confidence-boosting debut for interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard took...
Channel 3000
Wisconsin opens conference play with sweep of St. Thomas
Women's College Hockey: #5 Wisconsin 9, St. Thomas 1.
Channel 3000
Coach of the Week: Middleton’s Becky Halverson
MIDDLETON, Wis. — After winning a sectional title on Monday, Middleton advanced to the state girls golf tournament for the 11th straight season. And this group knew they could do it, because they visualized it. Before every shot Becky Halverson asks her Cardinals to visualize success and it’s been working on and off the course.
Channel 3000
Verona clinches share of Big Eight title with 35-6 win

Channel 3000
Theodore John Fondrk
MADISON – Theodore Fondrk, also known as Dad, Brother, Teodoro, Fonzie, Teddingtons, Pook and Ted, was a beloved father, husband, brother, son, uncle and friend. He died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Ted was born at home and grew up on the East-side of Madison with his loving parents,...
Channel 3000
Traveler Throwback Thursday: Repairing, not replacing
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — This week's Traveler Throwback Thursday revisits an era when more people repaired their belonging rather than throwing them away when they broke.
Channel 3000
Jean Carol Ditsch
OREGON – Jean Carol (Olson) Ditsch, age 85, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. She was born on April 20, 1937, to Olaf and Hazel (Rundhaug) Olson. Jean enjoyed her early years spent as a well-loved only child on the family farm in the Town of Vermont, Black Earth, Wis. She moved to Madison with her girlfriends after graduating from Mount Horeb High School and started working at First National Bank.
Channel 3000
John Eugene Mundell
John Eugene Mundell, age 59, of Deerfield, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on March 31, 1963, in Barnum, Minn., the son of Dale and Jeanette (Paulson) Mundell. John graduated from High School and the University of...
Channel 3000
Doris Smith Wells
Doris Smith Wells died at home in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 1, 2022. Born August 9, 1934, in Palatka, Florida, her parents were Ira Sylvester Smith and Maude Viola Ragin, both from the Palatka, Florida area. Doris graduated from Palatka High School and maintained friendships in Palatka all her life....
Channel 3000
Patricia Ann Hall
Patricia Ann Hall, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus. There will be no services as was her wish. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Patricia's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Channel 3000
Henry Darrell Jorgenson
Henry Darrell Jorgenson, age 88, of Dodgeville, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 following a long illness. Darrell was born on October 27, 1933 in Dodgeville to Henry and Phyllis (McBoyle) Jorgenson. He worked at John Deere before venturing out on his own. He drove semi, then farmed, owned a whitewashing company, was a Mineral Point Police Officer and his favorite job was driving school bus for the Iowa-Grant Schools for 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed antique tractors, competing with his hunting dogs and snowmobiling. He enjoyed everything relating to horses, especially trail riding with friends. Gathering over coffee or a meal to share stories with family and neighbors was something he truly treasured.
Channel 3000
Lori Lee Seely
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Lori Lee Seely, age 64, passed away surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was welcomed into this world on April 13, 1958, the daughter of Norman and Beverly (Carlson) Seely. Lori was born with an imperfect heart, but it was the heart of a fighter. Her first surgery was when she was only 6 months old. There have been many health issues in her years.
Channel 3000
John M. Kirkpatrick
John M. Kirkpatrick, 83, of Janesville, passed away on October 5, 2022 at the Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. John was born to Earl and Hazel (Tucker) Kirkpatrick on September 29, 1939 in Laona, Wisconsin. He married Jeannette Bennett in 1956 in South Beloit, Illinois. John...
Channel 3000
Prost! brings Munich to Madison
Prost! opened its doors on September 17, the first official day of Oktoberfest in Munich. In just its first weekend — and in true Wisconsin spirit — guests drank the East Washington Avenue newcomer out of brew. “We prepped for a busy weekend of beer drinking,” says owner...
Channel 3000
Mary Jo Prien
Mary Jo Prien, age 80, of Monroe passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the SSM Health Hospital in Monroe. She was born on November 21, 1941 the daughter of Ted and Margaret (Baumbauer) Thayer in Wabash, Indiana. Mary Jo’s mother passed away from Leukemia when Mary Jo was very young. She was raised by her father and step-mother, Silvia; and spent every summer from childhood until graduation from high school with her grandmother, Josephine Thayer in Peru, Indiana. She loved her grandmother and her days and friends in Peru.
Channel 3000
Elnora Doris Jones
Elnora Doris Jones, age 96, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Elroy. A Graveside Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 11:00AM at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Steve Keller presiding. Elnora was born...
