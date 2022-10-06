ORLANDO -- Paolo Banchero was picked first overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft for all sorts of reasons. For one, he was probably the best all-around offensive player in the draft, although as time evolves, who knows which players will make the biggest strides. Also, because of his size and strength, especially at just 19 years old, he has the potential to be a stout defender, despite some feeling before the draft that this would be one of his weaknesses.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO