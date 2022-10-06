Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Longhorns player drops savage comment on Oklahoma fans leaving Red River game early
Texas football gave the Oklahoma Sooners quite the embarrassment during their Saturday showdown, but the savagery didn’t stop there. Texas Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown had some pretty brutal comments on their foes even after the contest. The Longhorns destroyed the Sooners from start to finish, jumping to a 28-0...
Brent Venables gets clowned by college football media for worst Oklahoma shutout ever
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables got harpooned on Twitter for his Red River catastrophe. Brent Venables’ Red River debut as the Oklahoma head coach could not have gone any worse. Despite having identical 3-2 records entering the game, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns ran roughshod on Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. How...
NBA
Draymond Green stepping away from Warriors after altercation
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for...
Former Oklahoma star quarterback says 2022 already a 'failed season'
The Oklahoma Sooners were once the sixth-ranked team in the country, but after back-to-back upset losses, they are unranked, and people aren't happy.
NBA
Former MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra joins Detroit Pistons panel to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month￼
Nomar Garciaparra was a six-time All-Star shortstop over 14 seasons. But before starring in the majors, he worshipped another legendary Hispanic baseball player while growing up in southern California. Garciaparra fondly remembers the days when starting lefty pitcher Fernando Valenzuela electrified Dodgers Stadium in the early 80s. Garciaparra saw himself...
Photo Of Matthew McConaughey, Oklahoma Legend Going Viral
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Rivalry later this afternoon. The stars are out for both programs as the two bitter rivals prepare to face off at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Before this afternoon's contest, a photo of Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey...
Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans
The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
Brent Venables On Saturday's Loss To Texas: I Obviously Did A Poor Job
The Oklahoma Sooners were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in this year's Red River Showdown, losing by a final score of 49-0. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables received a lot of criticism for the way his team performed today. The offense looked lost without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Venables owned...
NBA
Three Pelicans out, three questionable for Sunday game in San Antonio
New Orleans traveled to Texas on Saturday afternoon, in advance of Sunday’s visit to the San Antonio Spurs (6 p.m., Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM) for what will be a quick one-game road trip. The Pelicans will not have a few key players available against the Spurs. Listed as out on Saturday’s injury report are CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness), Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery). Questionable for New Orleans are Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness), Herb Jones (rib contusion) and Trey Murphy (right foot soreness).
A Sold Out Crowd Will Watch Patrick Mahomes Accept His Texas Tech Honor
Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes has come a long way from his days tossing touchdowns in Wildcat Stadium. He went on to a good career in college, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and has basically become the face of the National Football League (NFL). Patrick is now six years removed from his college playing days but still supports his Texas Tech Red Raiders when he is able. Those Red Raiders will return the support with an induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.
NBA
CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons
New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than enough firepower on the United Center floor, scoring 70 first-half points in a 129-125 victory over the Bulls. The squad will again be missing at least one starter – and perhaps more – Friday when it hosts Detroit in the Smoothie King Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM).
NBA
A Deeper Look at Paolo Banchero’s Preseason Performance Against Mavs
ORLANDO -- Paolo Banchero was picked first overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft for all sorts of reasons. For one, he was probably the best all-around offensive player in the draft, although as time evolves, who knows which players will make the biggest strides. Also, because of his size and strength, especially at just 19 years old, he has the potential to be a stout defender, despite some feeling before the draft that this would be one of his weaknesses.
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans
Colin Cowherd just can't stop taking shots at Oklahoma. On Saturday, he decided to call out the Sooners' fan base for about the 10th time this season. Oklahoma dropped its third game in a row this afternoon. Brent Venables' squad was simply embarrassed by Texas. Cowherd believes this Saturday's performance...
How to Watch: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns
The Sooners and Longhorns square off in Dallas for the annual rivalry meeting this weekend.
Live updates: Texas shuts out Oklahoma, 49-0, to win Red River Shootout
It’s finally here. The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners battle once again in the historic Cotton Bowl for the 118th playing of the Red River Shootout. Texas enters as a favorite, but favorites rarely matter in this classic game. Both teams bring their best no matter the situation.
NBA
Trail Blazers waive Devontae Cacok, Wes Iwundu and Brandon Williams
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 7, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have waived Devontae Cacok, Wes Iwundu and Brandon Williams, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Cacok played in two preseason games for the Trail Blazers and averaged 3.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game.
NBA
Jaxson Hayes medical update
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that center Jaxson Hayes sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow (non-dominant) during last night’s preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. Hayes will undergo rehabilitation for the injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Kansas makes major announcement after 5-0 start
One of the most shocking stories in college football has been the success of the Kansas Jayhawks this season. After winning just five games combined in the past three seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks have begun their season with a 5-0 start, and it appears that the program is now taking its football program very seriously.
NBA
Hornets Targeting Top-10 Status in Three Key Areas
During the first week of Training Camp, Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford identified three key areas he wants to see the team improve upon this upcoming campaign. The ultimate goal is to finish top-10 in the NBA in defensive rebounding, transition defense and second-chance scoring, something that only one squad – Utah – accomplished last season.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
