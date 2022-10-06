ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Draymond Green stepping away from Warriors after altercation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Former MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra joins Detroit Pistons panel to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month￼

Nomar Garciaparra was a six-time All-Star shortstop over 14 seasons. But before starring in the majors, he worshipped another legendary Hispanic baseball player while growing up in southern California. Garciaparra fondly remembers the days when starting lefty pitcher Fernando Valenzuela electrified Dodgers Stadium in the early 80s. Garciaparra saw himself...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Photo Of Matthew McConaughey, Oklahoma Legend Going Viral

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Rivalry later this afternoon. The stars are out for both programs as the two bitter rivals prepare to face off at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Before this afternoon's contest, a photo of Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans

The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
NORMAN, OK
Three Pelicans out, three questionable for Sunday game in San Antonio

New Orleans traveled to Texas on Saturday afternoon, in advance of Sunday’s visit to the San Antonio Spurs (6 p.m., Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM) for what will be a quick one-game road trip. The Pelicans will not have a few key players available against the Spurs. Listed as out on Saturday’s injury report are CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness), Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery). Questionable for New Orleans are Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness), Herb Jones (rib contusion) and Trey Murphy (right foot soreness).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
101.5 KNUE

A Sold Out Crowd Will Watch Patrick Mahomes Accept His Texas Tech Honor

Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes has come a long way from his days tossing touchdowns in Wildcat Stadium. He went on to a good career in college, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and has basically become the face of the National Football League (NFL). Patrick is now six years removed from his college playing days but still supports his Texas Tech Red Raiders when he is able. Those Red Raiders will return the support with an induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.
LUBBOCK, TX
CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons

New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than enough firepower on the United Center floor, scoring 70 first-half points in a 129-125 victory over the Bulls. The squad will again be missing at least one starter – and perhaps more – Friday when it hosts Detroit in the Smoothie King Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
A Deeper Look at Paolo Banchero’s Preseason Performance Against Mavs

ORLANDO -- Paolo Banchero was picked first overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft for all sorts of reasons. For one, he was probably the best all-around offensive player in the draft, although as time evolves, who knows which players will make the biggest strides. Also, because of his size and strength, especially at just 19 years old, he has the potential to be a stout defender, despite some feeling before the draft that this would be one of his weaknesses.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans

Colin Cowherd just can't stop taking shots at Oklahoma. On Saturday, he decided to call out the Sooners' fan base for about the 10th time this season. Oklahoma dropped its third game in a row this afternoon. Brent Venables' squad was simply embarrassed by Texas. Cowherd believes this Saturday's performance...
NORMAN, OK
Trail Blazers waive Devontae Cacok, Wes Iwundu and Brandon Williams

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 7, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have waived Devontae Cacok, Wes Iwundu and Brandon Williams, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Cacok played in two preseason games for the Trail Blazers and averaged 3.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game.
PORTLAND, OR
Jaxson Hayes medical update

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that center Jaxson Hayes sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow (non-dominant) during last night’s preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. Hayes will undergo rehabilitation for the injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

Kansas makes major announcement after 5-0 start

One of the most shocking stories in college football has been the success of the Kansas Jayhawks this season. After winning just five games combined in the past three seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks have begun their season with a 5-0 start, and it appears that the program is now taking its football program very seriously.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hornets Targeting Top-10 Status in Three Key Areas

During the first week of Training Camp, Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford identified three key areas he wants to see the team improve upon this upcoming campaign. The ultimate goal is to finish top-10 in the NBA in defensive rebounding, transition defense and second-chance scoring, something that only one squad – Utah – accomplished last season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE

