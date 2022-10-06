Read full article on original website
Related
Pedestrian hit after running onto Interstate 182 in the Tri-Cities in the dark
The Pasco driver is not expected to charged.
Yakima teenager crashed pickup into tree trying to evade cops
YAKIMA, Wash. — Life isn’t quite like an action movie. Decisions have consequences and sometimes, they backfire on you. That was the tough lesson learned by a teenager who thought they could avoid the police earlier this week. According to a social media post from the Yakima Police...
Victim Shot in Moving Vehicle in Othello Dies, Other in Hospital
Othello Police report a female who was driving an SUV has died after being hit by gunfire late Thursday night. Two people shot in a moving vehicle in Othello, then crash into building. The Othello PD says it was a gang-related shooting. Around 11:30 PM, they were dispatched to the...
FOX 11 and 41
Hit-and-run blocks traffic along MLK Blvd
YAKIMA, Wash. – A three-car crash temporarily blocked two lanes of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for about an hour on October 6, according to the Yakima Police Department. It is reported that three cars were going east on MLK Boulevard when the crash occurred, and some people ran from the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide
The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
KEPR
Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
FOX 11 and 41
Pedestrian hit in front of Pasco Prestige Motors
PASCO, Wash. – A 23-year-old man was hit by a car in front of Prestige Motors around Court Street and 26th Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on October 6, according to Frankin County Commander Monty Huber. The man has minor injuries to his knee and elbow, according to Huber....
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Yakima. The officials stated that two people were traveling in an ATV on River Road when they struck a raised railway embankment at a high rate of speed. The officials stated that the vehicle flipped and landed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
WSP grateful for support of Trooper Atkinson, remembers Trooper Saunders
PASCO, Wash.- October, 7, is a somber anniversary for Washington State Patrol Troopers in the region. 23 years ago on that day Trooper Jim Saunders was killed in the line of duty in Pasco. Trooper Saunders was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot. He died of his wounds....
Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old
There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
nbcrightnow.com
Othello police investigating homicide
OTHELLO, Wash.- Around 11:30 p.m. on October, 6, Othello Police were dispatched to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive. Officers arrived to find a white SUV crashed into an apartment building. According to the Othello Police, they also found two female gunshot victims. One...
46-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Benton County, WA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Benton County on Sunday morning. The officials stated that a 46-year-old woman was traveling on Interstate 82 at milepost 79 near Prosser when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the eastbound lanes. The crash was reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On SR 17 (Grant County, WA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash on State Route 17 west of Warden in Grant County that injured four people. According to the deputies, a 2001 Chevy Silverado Pickup driven by Steven Booth, 57, of Warden, was just ahead of a 2008 Subaru Outback. The Outback was occupied by Stephen Fuchs, 67, and Mathew Bobbitt, 41.
nbcrightnow.com
Early morning fire destroys car in Selah
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire call around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, October, 7, on the 100 block of East Bartlett Avenue. According to Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange, crews arrived to find a car fully engulfed in flames. Two outbuildings and another car were also partially burning.
FOX 11 and 41
Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner’s car and ran away. No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately...
nbcrightnow.com
New requirements for entry in place at Toyota Center
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Toyota Center has released its new entry policy just in time for the Tri-City Americans opening home game. To enter the arena, you must walk through security's metal detectors. The arena is smoke-free, so no e-cigarettes, cigarettes, vapes, hookah pens, electronic pens or other smoking devices...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Public’s help wanted in hit and run
PENDLETON – Police are still working to identify the person who smashed into the parklet in the 400 block of South Main Street late last week. Chief Chuck Byram asks for the public’s help in identifying the hit and run driver. “A red Dodge Ram truck, unknown plate,...
Somebody Messing With Kennewick Online Gas Price Checkers?
Like many of us now, gas station loyalty has flown out the window, in pursuit of whoever has the cheapest gas. Online site reporting a location at $4.10-4.19? For real?. GasBuddy is a website and mobile app used by thousands of people to compare gas prices. I use it as well. Most of the time, it's pretty spot-on.
Pendleton police seek information about it-and-run on Main Street parklet
PENDLETON — Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram is asking for the public’s help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who smashed into the parklet outside the Great Pacific, 403 S. Main St., at about 10 p.m. Oct. 1. “We have no leads yet,” Byram said. “No one claiming knowledge...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD searching for man missing from Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is requesting the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen in Columbia Park on Tuesday, October, 4. The KPD responded to reports of a missing person on Wednesday, October, 5. According to a KPD press release, Bradlee Anastasiou, 31,...
Comments / 0