Benton City, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Hit-and-run blocks traffic along MLK Blvd

YAKIMA, Wash. – A three-car crash temporarily blocked two lanes of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for about an hour on October 6, according to the Yakima Police Department. It is reported that three cars were going east on MLK Boulevard when the crash occurred, and some people ran from the scene.
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide

The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Pedestrian hit in front of Pasco Prestige Motors

PASCO, Wash. – A 23-year-old man was hit by a car in front of Prestige Motors around Court Street and 26th Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on October 6, according to Frankin County Commander Monty Huber. The man has minor injuries to his knee and elbow, according to Huber....
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old

There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Othello police investigating homicide

OTHELLO, Wash.- Around 11:30 p.m. on October, 6, Othello Police were dispatched to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive. Officers arrived to find a white SUV crashed into an apartment building. According to the Othello Police, they also found two female gunshot victims. One...
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Early morning fire destroys car in Selah

SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire call around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, October, 7, on the 100 block of East Bartlett Avenue. According to Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange, crews arrived to find a car fully engulfed in flames. Two outbuildings and another car were also partially burning.
SELAH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner’s car and ran away. No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New requirements for entry in place at Toyota Center

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Toyota Center has released its new entry policy just in time for the Tri-City Americans opening home game. To enter the arena, you must walk through security's metal detectors. The arena is smoke-free, so no e-cigarettes, cigarettes, vapes, hookah pens, electronic pens or other smoking devices...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Public’s help wanted in hit and run

PENDLETON – Police are still working to identify the person who smashed into the parklet in the 400 block of South Main Street late last week. Chief Chuck Byram asks for the public’s help in identifying the hit and run driver. “A red Dodge Ram truck, unknown plate,...
PENDLETON, OR
98.3 The KEY

Somebody Messing With Kennewick Online Gas Price Checkers?

Like many of us now, gas station loyalty has flown out the window, in pursuit of whoever has the cheapest gas. Online site reporting a location at $4.10-4.19? For real?. GasBuddy is a website and mobile app used by thousands of people to compare gas prices. I use it as well. Most of the time, it's pretty spot-on.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD searching for man missing from Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is requesting the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen in Columbia Park on Tuesday, October, 4. The KPD responded to reports of a missing person on Wednesday, October, 5. According to a KPD press release, Bradlee Anastasiou, 31,...
KENNEWICK, WA

