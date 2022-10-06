DeShawnDre Brown wins Home Team Friday week #7 MVP
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Harrison’s DeShawnDre Brown is just a sophomore and had his first start at quarterback on Friday. He passed for 187 yards and three touchdowns, and also contributed 173 rushing yards and two more touchdowns – one of which was an 81-yarder to the house – adding up to 360 yards total on offense. The Warriors ended their four game skid and beat Central.
“I was nervous the first play, like leg-shaking nervous,” said Brown. “But after that I was pretty good. I was just hoping that the wide receivers would catch the ball and the linemen would block. It was definitely the team and the coaches. They supported me a lot. Gave me a big confidence boost.”
“I was excited,” said Harrison head coach Mo Sutton. “I was excited and like hey do it again and after the first time he did it I was like hey do it again and he did it again and again and again. He’s a dual threat. He can throw the ball, he can run the ball, he can read the defense and once he learns more of the playbook he’ll be even more of a threat.”
DeShawnDre won with 43 percent of the votes.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0