DeShawnDre Brown wins Home Team Friday week #7 MVP

By Bailey Smith
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Harrison’s DeShawnDre Brown is just a sophomore and had his first start at quarterback on Friday. He passed for 187 yards and three touchdowns, and also contributed 173 rushing yards and two more touchdowns – one of which was an 81-yarder to the house – adding up to 360 yards total on offense. The Warriors ended their four game skid and beat Central.

“I was nervous the first play, like leg-shaking nervous,” said Brown. “But after that I was pretty good. I was just hoping that the wide receivers would catch the ball and the linemen would block. It was definitely the team and the coaches. They supported me a lot. Gave me a big confidence boost.”

“I was excited,” said Harrison head coach Mo Sutton. “I was excited and like hey do it again and after the first time he did it I was like hey do it again and he did it again and again and again. He’s a dual threat. He can throw the ball, he can run the ball, he can read the defense and once he learns more of the playbook he’ll be even more of a threat.”

DeShawnDre won with 43 percent of the votes.

