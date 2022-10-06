Read full article on original website
Related
These are the oldest crown jewels in Britain but it is not a part of the jewels kept in the Tower of London
Credit: Honours of Scotland replicas by kim traynor; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Honours of Scotland or the Scottish Crown Jewels are the oldest set of crown jewels in the British Isles. The jewels have been used in the coronation of Scottish monarchs beginning with Mary, Queen of Scots in 1543.
Stunning Pictures Show Ancient, Long-Lost Temples Deep Inside Tiger Reserve
The structures were discovered inside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve during the first expedition in the area for almost 100 years.
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
Rare ‘fancy vivid pink’ diamond sells for £52m in Hong Kong auction
An extremely rare “fancy vivid pink” diamond has sold for 453m Hong Kong dollars (£52m) – more than double its estimated price – and set a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rare 3,000-Year-Old Gold Mask Found in Chinese Royal Tombs
An estimated 3,000-year-old gold mask has been unearthed by archaeologists in central China. It is the first of its kind to be identified dating back to the Shang dynasty (1600–1046 B.C.E.). The mask was discovered among royal tombs in Shangcheng county in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration announced Friday. Notably, it predates another gold mask found at the Sanxingdui archaeological site last fall. Sanxingdui in southwest China is considered to be one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century and is believed to be the center of the ancient Shu Kingdom, dating back roughly...
King Solomon's mines were abandoned and became a desert wasteland. Here's why.
Copper mines in southern Israel that may have inspired the legend of King Solomon's mines of gold were abandoned 3,000 years ago. Now we may know why.
Couple find gold coins found hidden under their kitchen floor and sell them for £754,000
More than 260 ancient gold coins have been discovered by a couple under their kitchen floor, and have sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection was hidden inside a pot under the 18th-century floorboards of the anonymous couple’s Ellerby, East Yorkshire home in 2019, and dates back from 1610 to 1727.The treasure trove originally belonged to the Fernley-Maisters, a Hull family involved in Baltic trading. The family was known for importing and exporting timber, iron ore, and coal, with some members later serving as Members of Parliament in the early 1700s. Joseph Fernley and Sarah Maister married in 1694...
Self-Ethnocide in the Caribbean and Central/South America
Caribbeans say, “Black Americans are just a boat stop away,” overlooking lineage, culture, DNA, and generations of separation. Due to absentee ownership, Caribbean and Central/South American plantations were governed by overseers of African ancestry. Slave populations were 80–90%, outnumbering Europeans. Black Americans were outnumbered by Europeans, forcibly bred, and had twice the birthrate of Caribbeans. Under the protection of the Catholic Church, Caribbeans and Afro-Central/South Americans sought refuge from the horrors of slavery (e.g., castration, lynching, massacres, and race-based laws), bought themselves out of slavery, set up racial caste systems based on ad-mixtures, and married (including other races). Since Africans were shipped directly to the Caribbean, Caribbeans and Central/South Americans retained more African traditions. Caribbeans celebrate European Catholic lent festivals (e.g., Carnival, J'ouvert, etc.) and create dishes with Indian curry. Jamaicans practice Rastafarianism, the culture of Ethiopian holy men (i.e., dreadlocks, ganja smoking, the green, yellow, and red flag, etc.).
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Famous Female Rulers in History
As far back as Mesopotamia and ancient Egypt, kings, believed to be divinely appointed, ruled society. Ancient monarchies and dynasties often bequeathed the crown patrilineally, or through male heirs. Only when a king or emperor had no male heir was a daughter begrudgingly considered to take the throne. Throughout history, women have faced tremendous barriers […]
ScienceBlog.com
New archaeology dives into the mysterious demise of the Neanderthals
Char from ancient fires and stalagmites in caves hold clues to the mysterious disappearance of Neanderthals from Europe. For more than 350 000 years, Neanderthals inhabited Europe and Asia until, in a sudden change by evolutionary standards, they disappeared around 40 000 years ago. This was at around the same time the anatomically modern human Homo sapiens emerged from Africa.
Prince of Wales: Too many lives being destroyed by illegal wildlife crime
The Prince of Wales will warn that too many lives are being destroyed and too many species are facing extinction due to “sinister” illegal wildlife crime. William, who is now heir to the throne following the death of the Queen, will address the United for Wildlife (UfW) global summit at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday – his first speech since the King bestowed him with his new title.
PETS・
In West Africa, a Budding Gallery Scene and a Thriving Fair Nurture Collectors
West Africa is now home to one of the most exciting art scenes on the continent—and with its rise comes that of a number of collectors based there. From Ghana to Nigeria to Senegal, these collectors actively support artists in their respective countries and invest in the local art ecosystem. What is most impressive about the area’s art-buying culture is the pace of its progress: there were not many active collectors of note there until recently. Some date the beginnings of that vibrant growth to the past 10 years, with the opening of commercial spaces like Gallery 1957 in Accra, Ghana;...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Egypt Calls for Return of Rosetta Stone 200 Years After It Was Deciphered
CAIRO (Reuters) - Prominent Egyptian archaeologists have renewed a call for the return of the Rosetta Stone from the British Museum to Egypt, 200 years after the deciphering of the slab unlocked the secrets of hieroglyphic script and marked the birth of Egyptology. The archaeologists' online campaign has gathered 2,500...
wmagazine.com
Meet ASHYA, the Accessories Brand Infused With West African & Caribbean Culture
The magic behind the New York-based accessories brand ASHYA must be attributed to the two powerful women at the helm. American and Jamaican natives Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece created the label in 2017, when they envisioned an elevated travel lifestyle company focusing on producing high-quality, luxe goods that bridge fashion, design, and using suitcase space efficiently. Their clear vision and won't-quit, relentless determination has finally paid off, not only in their impressive products, but with their very first New York Fashion Week presentation, which took place on Sunday, September 11th.
Comments / 0