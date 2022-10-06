ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soda Springs, ID

Preliminary hearing for former Soda Springs girls basketball coach postponed

By Linda Larsen
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3ZPi_0iNuIUIy00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A preliminary hearing for the former soda springs girls basketball coach accused of rape was postponed Wednesday.

Wade Schwanevelt is charged with 20 counts of rape.

The incidents are alleged to have happened with a girl between the age of 16 and 17 in 2014 and 2015.

The postponement is so attorneys can have more time to prepare their case.

Schwaneveldt is currently out on bond.

A new preliminary hearing date has not been set.

Linda Larsen was in Soda Springs to cover the hearing, and we will keep you informed of any new developments.

The post Preliminary hearing for former Soda Springs girls basketball coach postponed appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Highland rallies from three scores down to stun Rigby, 43-42

Rhidge Barela had just removed his helmet, revealing a ski mask to protect him from the chilly temperatures, when he started to describe the biggest play of his life. As the junior receiver tried to talk about the play, the game-winning two-point conversion in Highland’s stunning 43-42 win over Rigby Friday night, he smiled. Words eluded him. “He went in the box, where the linebackers were at…” Barela began. He...
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks

Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment

BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
BASALT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Five injured in wrecks that shut down I-15 southbound near Blackfoot for hours

Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours. The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Basketball
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
Soda Springs, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Soda Springs, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Preliminary Hearing#The Postponement#Violent Crime#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

TRIO Upward Bound Programs awarded $1.5 million for math and science programs

Idaho State University TRIO Upward Bound Programs were awarded nearly $1.5 million to offer high school students experience in science and math fields through its Upward Bound 6-week residential academic program. The post TRIO Upward Bound Programs awarded $1.5 million for math and science programs appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant

POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fort Hall woman sentenced to probation, alcohol treatment for striking officer

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to striking an officer has been sentenced to probation. Stoney High Eagle, 19, was sentenced to three years of felony probation for two felony counts of battery on a police officer, court records show. A prison sentence of two to three years was suspended by District Judge Rick Carnaroli.
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Big O Tires employee born without arms gets a Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a man named Jose who has worked at Big O Tires in Pocatello for about...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello City Council now at full strength following two appointments

POCATELLO — Two local residents appointed by Pocatello Mayor Blad to serve on the City Council were officially sworn in Thursday evening. The current four members of the City Council — Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik, Josh Mansfield and Scott Marchand — voted unanimously to approve the appointments of Pocatello residents Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum to serve alongside them. “I want to thank the City Council for confirming my nominations...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Historic home tour

Community members in Pocatello hat the opportunity to visit 10 historic homes and churches on Saturday. This is the first year that a tour of historic homes has been offered.  The post Historic home tour appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
Big Country News

ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred in southern Idaho on Sunday. Police say at about 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, on Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Sunny and warming up 70’s all week

High pressure is in control and that means dry weather for the week ahead. Whatever clouds/moisture is with us in the upper highlands and mountains will burn out later and we'll enjoy above average/seasonal temperatures today. Low to mid 60's for Jackson and Driggs. 70 in Salmon and low 70's for Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello The post Sunny and warming up 70’s all week appeared first on Local News 8.
JACKSON, WY
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy