Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Rattler, South Carolina shut down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Spencer Rattler overcame two early turnovers and threw the go-ahead touchdown pass in the third quarter, Jalen Brooks ran for an insurance TD midway through the fourth and South Carolina scored 17 unanswered points to beat No. 13 Kentucky 24-14. MarShawn Lloyd added a 2-yard touchdown run on the Gamecocks’ first snap right after Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. fumbled on the opening play. That quickly seized momentum against the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference), who began with freshman Kaiya Sheron at quarterback in place of injured Will Levis, who wore a protective on his left foot.
WKYT 27
No. 19 UK Volleyball notches road sweep at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (WKYT) - The number 19 Kentucky Volleyball team completed a perfect road sweep over the Arkansas Razorbacks, taking them in five sets (29-31, 25-22, 25, 21, 21-25, 15-12) Saturday night behind 19 kills from Reagan Rutherford. The Cats gave up six set points in the opening set that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mark Stoops said about Kentucky's loss to South Carolina
Mark Stoops suffered perhaps the worst loss of his Kentucky career Saturday night, falling to South Carolina 24-14. The Wildcats were missing Will Levis, but that wasn’t why they lost. To Stoops, Kentucky lost simply because of poor effort on both sides of the ball. Hid opening statement postgame...
Beamer's hire to come full circle on Saturday night in Lexington
Shane Beamer has some pretty vivid memories of the last game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Well, not so much of the game. It was more about the date, Dec. 5, 2020. That was the night Beamer was offered to replace Will Muschamp as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Bill Self throws shade at John Calipari
For the first time in 13 years, the Kansas Jayhawks are ranked in the top 25. However, we’re not talking about basketball, we’re talking about football. The Jayhawks came into Saturday’s game against TCU undefeated and leading the Big 12 conference along with the Horned Frogs. Although the Jayhawks lost a close one, 38-31, they seem to be for real. Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self took a little pride in throwing some shade at the Kentucky Wildcats and head coach John Calipari.
fox56news.com
Oct. 7: Home Team Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Oct. 7 Home Team Play of the Week features athletes from Boyle County, Madison Central, and George Rogers Clark. Play number one...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky projected as a No. 1 seed in updated ESPN Bracketology
Is it ever too early for a little March Madness bracket talk? It probably is for you and I, but for ESPN and Joe Lunardi, it is always Bracketology time. With practice officially underway for the Kentucky Wildcats and Big Blue Madness only days away now, the time is getting closer that we will see this new-look Cats take the court in a meaningful basketball game at Rupp Arena.
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Kentucky
South Carolina travels to Lexington, Kentucky, for another road matchup, this time against the No. 13 Wildcats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station at George Rogers Clark, Henry Clay at Lafayette.
fox56news.com
East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
middlesboronews.com
Still out to cement late teammate’s legacy at UK
Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had died earlier this year at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni...
WKYT 27
WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s fall in the Bluegrass and that means the excitement for race fans is building as Keeneland will be holding its Fall Meet. You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day at 11:30 a.m. on The CW Lexington or right here on wkyt.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Fall Meet 2022 underway at Keeneland
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 is underway. Fans returned to Keeneland Friday for the first day of the Fall Meet. “People are just excited to get back out here and watch racing the leaves started changing colors early this year,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, senior director of operations at Keeneland. “It’s a spectacular view and we couldn’t have it any better.”
WKYT 27
Off to the races: Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 starts Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 begins on Friday. This year the event will have even more enthusiasm than the previous race season because the world-famous Breeders’ Cup will also take place just a few days after this meet. “I think when you drive out on...
WKYT 27
Kentucky has now entered wildfire season
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters say on dry days, like it is on Friday, if you were to light a match and throw it in a field, a fire would start and spread quickly. That’s because the wind is picking up and the air is getting dry. The...
bccolonels.com
Is Lexington Safe?
“Breaking news! There has been another shooting in Lexington, Kentucky.” This announcement has been on the news more than once in the past few months. There have been thirty-seven homicides this year in Lexington. Thirty-two of the thirty-seven have been gun-related, which matches the record that was set a year ago.
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
WLWT 5
Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
WKYT 27
Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
WKYT 27
Alzheimer’s awareness event returns to Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at Rupp Arena, and friends, volunteers, and supporters came out to spread awareness about the disease. In the United States, more than 6 million people have Alzheimer’s. An estimated 55 million people worldwide are living with...
Comments / 0