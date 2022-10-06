The Canning House, located in Forty Forty, PA (about a 10 minute drive from campus) is a great choice for anyone looking to enjoy a fresh meal with unique flavors. This restaurant is located inside the 900 Rutter Ave building in Forty Fort, a unique building that offers multiple shops and an artistic, quirky atmosphere. When you enter, you’re greeted with colorful decor, pop music, and most importantly, the smell of great food. I went out for lunch with a group of friends, despite the restaurant being extremely busy, the staff was friendly and smiling, even when telling us we’d have about a 15-20 minute wait to be seated.

