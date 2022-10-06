Read full article on original website
Pop’s Culture Shoppe Invites Photographers to Submit Photos
Calling all photographers of all skill levels – amateur to semipro! Pop’s Culture Shoppe is looking for artistic images that capture a recognizable site, or iconic view of Tioga and Bradford counties for their annual puzzle contest. Images should appeal to tourists as well as locals who are...
16 To The Rescue: Chloe and Coco
HOP BOTTOM, Pa. — Chloe and Coco were found abandoned at just a few weeks old on a riverbank in Arkansas by two kayakers. The now 4-month-old basset mixes spent some time at a shelter in Arkansas getting healthy again and then were brought up to Laura's Hope Rescue in Hop Bottom to find their forever home.
Talkback Feedback: Sock it to Scott
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Newswatch 16 had extensive coverage of the Bloomsburg Fair. However, many callers to Talkback 16 were not happy. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 8 & 9
(WETM) — Looking for something to do this fall weekend? Here are some of the events happening around the Twin Tiers for the weekend of October 8 and 9. Date: Fri, Oct 07, 2022 , 6:00 p.m. Location: Mount Pishag State Park, Nature Center 28 Entrance Road. Contact: 570-297-2734.
Mis Main Eats – The Canning House in Kingston
The Canning House, located in Forty Forty, PA (about a 10 minute drive from campus) is a great choice for anyone looking to enjoy a fresh meal with unique flavors. This restaurant is located inside the 900 Rutter Ave building in Forty Fort, a unique building that offers multiple shops and an artistic, quirky atmosphere. When you enter, you’re greeted with colorful decor, pop music, and most importantly, the smell of great food. I went out for lunch with a group of friends, despite the restaurant being extremely busy, the staff was friendly and smiling, even when telling us we’d have about a 15-20 minute wait to be seated.
Brown Hill Farms opening for the fall harvest
LEMON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cooler weather and changing leaves are sure signs of fall. Many are celebrating the season of autumn with fun, family-friendly activities. A family farm in Wyoming County opens its property to the public three times a year. From taking in tulips in the spring to sunflower plucking in the […]
After 41 years in business, Homestead Furniture closing its doors
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Homestead Furniture has made a name for itself on East Third Street in Nescopeck since opening for business in 1982. "When I got out of the Army, I took a job delivering furniture, and then pretty soon, I was selling it. Then pretty soon, I was running a store, and then at the age of 25, an opportunity came up to own my own store," said owner Mike Vogt.
New business coming to old Number 5 building
A new business, called The Simply Space, is moving into the first level of the iconic Number 5 firehouse building on the South Side of Binghamton.
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
You can’t beat the taste of a farm-fresh tomato
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Summer had just turned to autumn when the Times Leader taste testers experienced one of the simple joys of harvest time — juicy tomatoes, simply prepared. These were fresh from Golomb’s Farm & Greenhouses in Plains Township, dressed up with...
What’s Happening On Home Page: 10/03 – 10/07
There’s a lot happening on The Home Page Network! It can be easy to miss some of the great stories coming out of our Wellsboro, Mansfield, Blossburg, Troy & Canton markets. To help you catch up, here’s a quick list of the top stories from the past week!
Deane Center program to share tales of ghosts from Tioga and Potter Counties
Wellsboro, Pa. — Halloween is just around the corner, and to celebrate a little early, the Deane Center will feature a telling of ghost stories from Tioga and Potter County. The stories of local hauntings are part of the Center's free Golden Afternoons program for adults age 55 and older. The program will be held on October 11 at 1 p.m. in the lobby at the Deane Center for the...
Luzerne County raises money for infant
AVOCA, Pa. — Evie Myrkalo is just two and a half months old, and she is fighting for her life. After being born prematurely, baby Evie is living with Down syndrome and a rare heart defect, causing her to spend the first week of her life getting heart surgery.
Rachel E. Camp, 32
Rachel E. Camp, 32, of Lock Haven, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. Born March 25, 1990, in Williamsport, PA, she was a daughter of Bill and Carol (Springman) Camp. Rachel worked at the IMA Group of Williamsport, and attended Community Baptist Church of Montoursville. Rachel...
Retreat center in Lackawanna County back open after pandemic
DALTON, Pa. — Gary Davis has gotten lost more than a few times at his new job at the Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center near Dalton. When you look at how large this property is, it's easy to see why. "For the first month, probably, being here on the job,...
Geisinger offers free flu shots in 42 locations this Super Saturday
Danville, Pa. — Geisinger is hosting its second Super Saturday flu vaccine event this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 8, at 42 locations across the system’s footprint. Flu shots are free and available to all in the community; no appointments are needed. Simply drive up and receive a shot without leaving your vehicle. At locations without drive-in shots, walk-in shots are available. The Super Saturday flu shot clinics run from 9 a.m....
Vietnam Wall that Heals Returns to Pennsylvania
It's been five months since the Vietnam Wall that Heals departed the Zem Zem Shrine Club in Millcreek, and the wall has finally returned to Pennsylvania. The replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial has arrived at the Riverfront Park in Sayre, Pennsylvania. The Wall that Heals is designed to bring access...
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said. ...
