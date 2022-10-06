Read full article on original website
Luzerne County raises money for infant
AVOCA, Pa. — Evie Myrkalo is just two and a half months old, and she is fighting for her life. After being born prematurely, baby Evie is living with Down syndrome and a rare heart defect, causing her to spend the first week of her life getting heart surgery.
Elmira church hands out hot food, scarves to homeless ahead of winter
Volunteers from one Elmira church took to the streets ahead of winter to hand out hot meals and scarves to the homeless on the City's southside.
New business coming to old Number 5 building
A new business, called The Simply Space, is moving into the first level of the iconic Number 5 firehouse building on the South Side of Binghamton.
therecord-online.com
PennDOT recognizes Work Place Heroes in Clinton County
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 2 on Friday recognized eight Clinton County employees as Workplace Heroes. The acknowledgement occurred during Clinton County’s Fall Safety Day event in Lock Haven. The men were part of a road crew on Aug. 29 that helped...
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Deane Center program to share tales of ghosts from Tioga and Potter Counties
Wellsboro, Pa. — Halloween is just around the corner, and to celebrate a little early, the Deane Center will feature a telling of ghost stories from Tioga and Potter County. The stories of local hauntings are part of the Center's free Golden Afternoons program for adults age 55 and older. The program will be held on October 11 at 1 p.m. in the lobby at the Deane Center for the...
991thewhale.com
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
"Title washing" probe nets 19 people in NEPA
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals and 13 businesses for what is called "title washing". They include George Frietto of George's Garage in Scranton as well as several car dealers and PA Title and Tag company in Lackawanna County and car dealers and garages in Carbon, Luzerne and Monroe counties as well. The title fraud scheme involved vehicles that were "totaled" in crashes which had to undergo a safety inspection to determine their safety. It's alleged Frietto claimed to have inspected hundreds of vehicles and submitted photos of the vehicles which did not match the paperwork of the make and model. The vehicles then appeared legitimate for resale when they were not safe.
thehomepagenetwork.com
Pop’s Culture Shoppe Invites Photographers to Submit Photos
Calling all photographers of all skill levels – amateur to semipro! Pop’s Culture Shoppe is looking for artistic images that capture a recognizable site, or iconic view of Tioga and Bradford counties for their annual puzzle contest. Images should appeal to tourists as well as locals who are...
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
Several local establishments cited for alcohol violations
Several local establishments were cited in September for serving alcoholic beverages to a 20-year-old, according to a news release from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Those establishments include: Beverage Barn, 1t 1953 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, on Sept. 2.J&R Tavern, at 325 Broad St., Montoursville, on Sept. 2.505, at 505 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Sept. 12. ...
abc27.com
State Police find missing Pennsylvania teen safe
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Berks County were searching for a missing teenager who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Police were looking for a 15-year-old girl. She is described as a White female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Sept. 23, 2022, property located at 727 King Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Brian and Margaret Shaver to Laurence Sullivan Jr. for $25,000. On Sept. 23, 2022, property located at 219 Fairfield Rd., Town of Candor, from Sally Dingman to Jason Martin for $105,000. On Sept. 23,...
Retreat center in Lackawanna County back open after pandemic
DALTON, Pa. — Gary Davis has gotten lost more than a few times at his new job at the Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center near Dalton. When you look at how large this property is, it's easy to see why. "For the first month, probably, being here on the job,...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: Sock it to Scott
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Newswatch 16 had extensive coverage of the Bloomsburg Fair. However, many callers to Talkback 16 were not happy. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
NewsChannel 36
Patient Wins $5 Million Judgment Against Arnot Ogden Medical Center
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Arnot Ogden Medical Center is on the hook for a $5 million judgment after a Chemung County Supreme Court jury found a former surgeon liable for causing catastrophic injuries during a 2017 surgery. In a statement given to WENY News, Arnot remained adamant that it disagreed with the verdict and is currently exploring its legal options.
The former County Cupboard restaurant will be demolished. Owners aren’t sure what’s next
Work could begin as soon as next week.
New bar in Elmira offering free rides home to combat the issue of drinking and driving
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re out, and your designated driver has one too many drinks, at most bars, you would be out of a ride. But not at Pick’s Pub! The new bar in Elmira is making sure its customers get home safely through a partnership with a local taxi service. “If we’re going […]
explore venango
One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
Fire displaces 2 families, cause under investigation
HAZLETON CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire Investigator has been called to the scene of a double-block house fire in Hazelton. Crews were dispatched to the house on East Chestnut Street between South Poplar and South Cedar late Thursday afternoon. A number of crews responded to the scene. No one was inside at the time […]
