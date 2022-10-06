Grand Haven put up a strong fight against highly-ranked Caledonia, but could not maintain it throughout and lost, 47-12. Xzavier Rodriguez had two long touchdown passes in the first quarter. The first to William Korenstra for 37 yards and the second to Alex Dixon from 45 yards out. Caledonia, ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 1 by the Associated Press, led the Bucs 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.

GRAND HAVEN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO