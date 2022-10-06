ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming

Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grant falls to Central Montcalm, 53-28

It was another tough night on the gridiron for the Grant Tigers as they could not stop the Central Montcalm offense. The Tigers fell 53-28 at home in the CSAA-Gold battle. The loss drops the Tigers record to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in league play. Things don’t get any easier...
GRANT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Farnum, Pittman lead Mona Shores past Zeeland East

The Sailors cruised past Zeeland East on Friday with a 42-7 win, remaining undefeated in the OK Green. Mona Shores wasted no time as Ke’waun Farnum gave the Sailors a 7-0 lead by turning a short bubble pass from quarterback Jonathan Pittman into a 42-yard strike. The play came on just the second snap of the game.
ZEELAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City no match for Reed City as Coyotes crush Eagles, 52-0

The Kent City Eagles came into Friday night’s game against Reed City undefeated and ranked in the seventh slot in Division 6. However, they were no match for the Coyotes as Reed City dominated from start to finish and clobbered the Eagles 52-0. Kent City came into the contest...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Believe it or not, we’ve reached Week 7 of the prep football season

MUSKEGON– — Yes, it’s already Week 7 of the high school football season. There are league races winding down, teams eyeing their position for the upcoming playoffs and even some teams who are ready to pack away the football gear for another year. There are some interesting...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City edges Grant 2-1 in second round of CSAA Bronze Tournament

The Kent City soccer team hosted Grant in the second round of the CSAA Bronze Tournament on Wednesday night. The Eagles came away with the 2-1 victory to move on to the conference tournament final. Both teams made it deep into the attacking third early on in the match, but...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Manistee gets 5-1 road win over Fremont in Wednesday soccer action

Manistee’s boys soccer team secured a second place finish in its first year in the expanded West Michigan Conference with a 5-1 road victory over Fremont on Wednesday night. The Chippewas finished the conference season 9-1, behind Ludington which earned the outright title with a 10-0 mark, which included a 4-0 win over Manistee.
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Central shuts out Hesperia, 50-0

Mason County Central’s football team snapped a two-game losing streak, and celebrated homecoming with a rousing 50-0 win over Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division Friday night. But it took the Spartans some time to get rolling offensively, going scoreless in the first quarter which ended in a...
HESPERIA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven falls in five sets to West Ottawa in volleyball

The Grand Haven volleyball team dropped a back-and-forth OK-Red match to West Ottawa on Thursday evening. The Bucs fell short in five sets (19-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-11, 12-15). Izzy Whittaker had 14 kills and Kim Burbridge added 10 kills and six blocks. Also, Jillian Swierbut added eight kills, while Leah...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Golf
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven loses steam after strong start against Caledonia, falls 47-12

Grand Haven put up a strong fight against highly-ranked Caledonia, but could not maintain it throughout and lost, 47-12. Xzavier Rodriguez had two long touchdown passes in the first quarter. The first to William Korenstra for 37 yards and the second to Alex Dixon from 45 yards out. Caledonia, ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 1 by the Associated Press, led the Bucs 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Catholic Central falls to Potter’s House in three sets

The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team struggled against Potter’s House on Thursday evening. The Crusaders fell in three straight sets (25-10, 25-19, 25-13). Claire LaVigne led with 10 assists, seven digs, three aces and two kills, while Elana LaGuire added four aces. Catherine Cone chipped in five digs and...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Undefeated Whitehall rolls past Ludington, 56-6

WHITEHALL — No team has been able to slow down the Whitehall football team this season. Ludington became the Vikings’ latest victim Friday night, 56-6, in the West Michigan Conference-Lakes Division. The game was played at Whitehall. It was the Vikings’ seventh straight win and kept them ahead...
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague snaps losing streak with win over Fremont

Montague snapped a three-game losing streak with a 20-0 shutout of Fremont in a West Michigan Conference-Lakes football game at home Friday night. After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats took a 13-0 lead at the half and then closed out the scoring with a touchdown in the third period.
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake ends losing streak with a dominant second half against Hamilton

SPRING LAKE– — Spring Lake scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to beat Hamilton, 31-16. After a scoreless first quarter, Hamilton got on the board with a 14-yard touchdown pass with 10:23 remaining in the first half to go up 8-0. Spring Lake tied the ballgame halfway through the second quarter on Alexander Lee’s 13-yar touchdown run.
SPRING LAKE, MI

