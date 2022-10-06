Read full article on original website
Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming
Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
Spring Lake, Ludington, Whitehall qualify for Division 3 girls golf state finals
The Spring Lake Lakers girls golf team won the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf regional on Wednesday afternoon. Spring Lake finished with a 356, one stroke better than Ludington, which shot a 357. The meet was held at Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids. The Whitehall Vikings came in third...
Lumberjacks tally five unanswered goals in second win in two nights over Cedar Rapids
Potent offense and a flawless night on the penalty kill led the Muskegon Lumberjacks in their second game of a weekend homestand against Cedar Rapids on Saturday. Muskegon tallied five unanswered goals in its 6-2 win over the RoughRiders. The Lumberjacks penalty kill stopped all five Cedar Rapids power-play opportunities...
Grant falls to Central Montcalm, 53-28
It was another tough night on the gridiron for the Grant Tigers as they could not stop the Central Montcalm offense. The Tigers fell 53-28 at home in the CSAA-Gold battle. The loss drops the Tigers record to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in league play. Things don’t get any easier...
Farnum, Pittman lead Mona Shores past Zeeland East
The Sailors cruised past Zeeland East on Friday with a 42-7 win, remaining undefeated in the OK Green. Mona Shores wasted no time as Ke’waun Farnum gave the Sailors a 7-0 lead by turning a short bubble pass from quarterback Jonathan Pittman into a 42-yard strike. The play came on just the second snap of the game.
Kent City no match for Reed City as Coyotes crush Eagles, 52-0
The Kent City Eagles came into Friday night’s game against Reed City undefeated and ranked in the seventh slot in Division 6. However, they were no match for the Coyotes as Reed City dominated from start to finish and clobbered the Eagles 52-0. Kent City came into the contest...
Believe it or not, we’ve reached Week 7 of the prep football season
MUSKEGON– — Yes, it’s already Week 7 of the high school football season. There are league races winding down, teams eyeing their position for the upcoming playoffs and even some teams who are ready to pack away the football gear for another year. There are some interesting...
Kent City edges Grant 2-1 in second round of CSAA Bronze Tournament
The Kent City soccer team hosted Grant in the second round of the CSAA Bronze Tournament on Wednesday night. The Eagles came away with the 2-1 victory to move on to the conference tournament final. Both teams made it deep into the attacking third early on in the match, but...
Manistee gets 5-1 road win over Fremont in Wednesday soccer action
Manistee’s boys soccer team secured a second place finish in its first year in the expanded West Michigan Conference with a 5-1 road victory over Fremont on Wednesday night. The Chippewas finished the conference season 9-1, behind Ludington which earned the outright title with a 10-0 mark, which included a 4-0 win over Manistee.
Mason County Central shuts out Hesperia, 50-0
Mason County Central’s football team snapped a two-game losing streak, and celebrated homecoming with a rousing 50-0 win over Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division Friday night. But it took the Spartans some time to get rolling offensively, going scoreless in the first quarter which ended in a...
Grand Haven falls in five sets to West Ottawa in volleyball
The Grand Haven volleyball team dropped a back-and-forth OK-Red match to West Ottawa on Thursday evening. The Bucs fell short in five sets (19-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-11, 12-15). Izzy Whittaker had 14 kills and Kim Burbridge added 10 kills and six blocks. Also, Jillian Swierbut added eight kills, while Leah...
Muskegon Lumberjacks battle back, capture 3-2 overtime victory over Cedar Rapids
The Muskegon Lumberjacks battled back from a 2-0 deficit on Friday night and defeated the Cedar Rapids Roughriders 3-2 in overtime. The game was played before a crowd of 1,208 at Trinity Health Arena. Defenseman Nathan McBrayer scored his first goal of the season just 30 seconds into overtime to...
Grand Haven loses steam after strong start against Caledonia, falls 47-12
Grand Haven put up a strong fight against highly-ranked Caledonia, but could not maintain it throughout and lost, 47-12. Xzavier Rodriguez had two long touchdown passes in the first quarter. The first to William Korenstra for 37 yards and the second to Alex Dixon from 45 yards out. Caledonia, ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 1 by the Associated Press, led the Bucs 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Muskegon Catholic Central falls to Potter’s House in three sets
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team struggled against Potter’s House on Thursday evening. The Crusaders fell in three straight sets (25-10, 25-19, 25-13). Claire LaVigne led with 10 assists, seven digs, three aces and two kills, while Elana LaGuire added four aces. Catherine Cone chipped in five digs and...
Undefeated Whitehall rolls past Ludington, 56-6
WHITEHALL — No team has been able to slow down the Whitehall football team this season. Ludington became the Vikings’ latest victim Friday night, 56-6, in the West Michigan Conference-Lakes Division. The game was played at Whitehall. It was the Vikings’ seventh straight win and kept them ahead...
Montague snaps losing streak with win over Fremont
Montague snapped a three-game losing streak with a 20-0 shutout of Fremont in a West Michigan Conference-Lakes football game at home Friday night. After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats took a 13-0 lead at the half and then closed out the scoring with a touchdown in the third period.
Spring Lake ends losing streak with a dominant second half against Hamilton
SPRING LAKE– — Spring Lake scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to beat Hamilton, 31-16. After a scoreless first quarter, Hamilton got on the board with a 14-yard touchdown pass with 10:23 remaining in the first half to go up 8-0. Spring Lake tied the ballgame halfway through the second quarter on Alexander Lee’s 13-yar touchdown run.
