Wellsboro, Pa. — Halloween is just around the corner, and to celebrate a little early, the Deane Center will feature a telling of ghost stories from Tioga and Potter County. The stories of local hauntings are part of the Center's free Golden Afternoons program for adults age 55 and older. The program will be held on October 11 at 1 p.m. in the lobby at the Deane Center for the...

POTTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO