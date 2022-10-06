ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Deane Center program to share tales of ghosts from Tioga and Potter Counties

Wellsboro, Pa. — Halloween is just around the corner, and to celebrate a little early, the Deane Center will feature a telling of ghost stories from Tioga and Potter County. The stories of local hauntings are part of the Center's free Golden Afternoons program for adults age 55 and older. The program will be held on October 11 at 1 p.m. in the lobby at the Deane Center for the...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Pop’s Culture Shoppe Invites Photographers to Submit Photos

Calling all photographers of all skill levels – amateur to semipro! Pop’s Culture Shoppe is looking for artistic images that capture a recognizable site, or iconic view of Tioga and Bradford counties for their annual puzzle contest. Images should appeal to tourists as well as locals who are...
WELLSBORO, PA
WETM

Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 8 & 9

(WETM) — Looking for something to do this fall weekend? Here are some of the events happening around the Twin Tiers for the weekend of October 8 and 9. Date: Fri, Oct 07, 2022 , 6:00 p.m. Location: Mount Pishag State Park, Nature Center 28 Entrance Road. Contact: 570-297-2734.
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local Sheriffs to Compete in Fundraiser Competition at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- Sheriffs from across the Southern Tier will face off in a friendly competition next week at Watkins Glen International, all for a good cause. The event is called Sheriffs' Showdown 2 - bringing together 25 county sheriffs to compete in time trials and other events at the race track. The event raises funds to send children to the New York State Sheriffs' Summer Camp in Penn Yan.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Vietnam Wall that Heals Returns to Pennsylvania

It's been five months since the Vietnam Wall that Heals departed the Zem Zem Shrine Club in Millcreek, and the wall has finally returned to Pennsylvania. The replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial has arrived at the Riverfront Park in Sayre, Pennsylvania. The Wall that Heals is designed to bring access...
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
ELMIRA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Effort to protect a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s history in Ithaca

Sometimes maintaining history is as important as the history itself. There’s an effort to preserve a building that has been home to a printing press, a beloved restaurant and a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s literary movement. “Doing preservation work is always more effective if we're acting proactively,...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Cohocton’s annual Fall Foliage Festival this weekend

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The 56th annual Fall Foliage Festival in Cohocton will be held this upcoming weekend Oct. 7-9. The festival which began in 1966 hosts a flea market on The Village Greens with local vendors of all different trades including art, crafts, antiques, food, and more. The festival’s co-chairman, Bob Fleishman, explains why […]
COHOCTON, NY
PennLive.com

Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert

A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
HERSHEY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Patient Wins $5 Million Judgment Against Arnot Ogden Medical Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Arnot Ogden Medical Center is on the hook for a $5 million judgment after a Chemung County Supreme Court jury found a former surgeon liable for causing catastrophic injuries during a 2017 surgery. In a statement given to WENY News, Arnot remained adamant that it disagreed with the verdict and is currently exploring its legal options.
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Several local establishments cited for alcohol violations

Several local establishments were cited in September for serving alcoholic beverages to a 20-year-old, according to a news release from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Those establishments include: Beverage Barn, 1t 1953 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, on Sept. 2.J&R Tavern, at 325 Broad St., Montoursville, on Sept. 2.505, at 505 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Sept. 12. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA

