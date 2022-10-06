Read full article on original website
Related
Elmira church hands out hot food, scarves to homeless ahead of winter
Volunteers from one Elmira church took to the streets ahead of winter to hand out hot meals and scarves to the homeless on the City's southside.
Deane Center program to share tales of ghosts from Tioga and Potter Counties
Wellsboro, Pa. — Halloween is just around the corner, and to celebrate a little early, the Deane Center will feature a telling of ghost stories from Tioga and Potter County. The stories of local hauntings are part of the Center's free Golden Afternoons program for adults age 55 and older. The program will be held on October 11 at 1 p.m. in the lobby at the Deane Center for the...
12th annual Oktoberfest returns to Elmira Heights
Continuing with the event-packed October weekends, the 12th annual Elmira Heights Oktoberfest took over the Village on October 8.
thehomepagenetwork.com
Pop’s Culture Shoppe Invites Photographers to Submit Photos
Calling all photographers of all skill levels – amateur to semipro! Pop’s Culture Shoppe is looking for artistic images that capture a recognizable site, or iconic view of Tioga and Bradford counties for their annual puzzle contest. Images should appeal to tourists as well as locals who are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WETM
Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 8 & 9
(WETM) — Looking for something to do this fall weekend? Here are some of the events happening around the Twin Tiers for the weekend of October 8 and 9. Date: Fri, Oct 07, 2022 , 6:00 p.m. Location: Mount Pishag State Park, Nature Center 28 Entrance Road. Contact: 570-297-2734.
NewsChannel 36
Local Sheriffs to Compete in Fundraiser Competition at Watkins Glen International
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- Sheriffs from across the Southern Tier will face off in a friendly competition next week at Watkins Glen International, all for a good cause. The event is called Sheriffs' Showdown 2 - bringing together 25 county sheriffs to compete in time trials and other events at the race track. The event raises funds to send children to the New York State Sheriffs' Summer Camp in Penn Yan.
erienewsnow.com
Vietnam Wall that Heals Returns to Pennsylvania
It's been five months since the Vietnam Wall that Heals departed the Zem Zem Shrine Club in Millcreek, and the wall has finally returned to Pennsylvania. The replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial has arrived at the Riverfront Park in Sayre, Pennsylvania. The Wall that Heals is designed to bring access...
Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
991thewhale.com
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
Watkins Glen Italian American Festival announces dates for 2023
WATKINS GLEN (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival Committee has announced dates for the 2023 festival. The annual festival is scheduled to take place at Clute Park in Watkins Glen from Friday, August 11, 2023, to Sunday, August 13, 2023. The Committee said that the first planning meeting for the 2023 festival will […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Effort to protect a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s history in Ithaca
Sometimes maintaining history is as important as the history itself. There’s an effort to preserve a building that has been home to a printing press, a beloved restaurant and a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s literary movement. “Doing preservation work is always more effective if we're acting proactively,...
Cohocton’s annual Fall Foliage Festival this weekend
COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The 56th annual Fall Foliage Festival in Cohocton will be held this upcoming weekend Oct. 7-9. The festival which began in 1966 hosts a flea market on The Village Greens with local vendors of all different trades including art, crafts, antiques, food, and more. The festival’s co-chairman, Bob Fleishman, explains why […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheesesteak Boss opening in Northgate Plaza
A local restaurant is moving back to Upper Front Street with a new name and a second location.
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
NewsChannel 36
Patient Wins $5 Million Judgment Against Arnot Ogden Medical Center
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Arnot Ogden Medical Center is on the hook for a $5 million judgment after a Chemung County Supreme Court jury found a former surgeon liable for causing catastrophic injuries during a 2017 surgery. In a statement given to WENY News, Arnot remained adamant that it disagreed with the verdict and is currently exploring its legal options.
'We are very close' - Family-run restaurant shares Hispanic culture with Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Don Patron Mexican Grill sits just outside the city limits of Williamsport. Owner Miguel Santos has spent nearly 25 years working in the food industry in the United States, nine of which have been spent in Lycoming County. "I am very surprised how the people accept...
WHEC TV-10
Schools in canceled for Wayland-Cohocton on Wednesday after potential threat
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — School is canceled on Wednesday in the Wayland-Cohocton Central School District in Steuben County. In a statement on its website, the district announced that classes are canceled “in response to the threat made last night, and out of an abundance of caution and the need to further investigate.”
Several local establishments cited for alcohol violations
Several local establishments were cited in September for serving alcoholic beverages to a 20-year-old, according to a news release from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Those establishments include: Beverage Barn, 1t 1953 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, on Sept. 2.J&R Tavern, at 325 Broad St., Montoursville, on Sept. 2.505, at 505 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Sept. 12. ...
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
Comments / 0