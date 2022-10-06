If you've looked for a rental lately, or if you read the news, you likely know that home rents are rising in every state, reaching an average of $1,326 this year--and an average asking price of $1,900 for renters looking to move to a new place. That might be worrisome news if you're an entrepreneur trying to keep your living costs down while you start your business--or if you're concerned about affordable housing for your company's employees.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO