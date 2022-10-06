ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Progress means headaches for drivers in French Fort Historic District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road work in Memphis means progress, but the closure of the Wisconsin Avenue Bridge near I-55 is making driving a little more difficult for people living in the French Fort Historic. The bridge is closed for demolition and is part of a nearly year-long road construction project that includes Riverside Drive. People […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

East Memphis church fire investigated as arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire that started at a vacant church on Perkins in East Memphis. A fire originally started at the old Colonial Cumberland Presbyterian Church at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, but another blaze popped up after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. The fire originally started in a first-floor […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Reinventing Memphis' historic Melrose High School building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools broke ground on a planned project at the historic former Melrose High School building in Orange Mound. It's being promoted as a state-of-the-art, repurposed historic multi-use building. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said every community deserve an investment in its people and space. “You...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
localmemphis.com

Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

WMPD investigates barricade situation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man shot to death in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in the Medical District Saturday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Union Avenue near Methodist University Hospital at around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say the suspect was last seen running […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver dead after striking tree in East Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County driver is dead after crashing into a tree Saturday night. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on North Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road at around 7 p.m. The Shelby County Fire Department pronounced the driver dead on the scene. The sheriff’s office says only one […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

West Memphis woman found dead in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima who was apparently suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene, but the woman did not […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Men wanted for firing shots in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two men who are accused of shooting at a moving vehicle in North Memphis. Police say the incident happened Thursday, September 29, on Jackson Avenue near Breedlove Street. According to MPD, surveillance video from a nearby camera showed two men arguing with other people in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Funeral held for TDOT employee killed on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation employee who died Sept. 30, 2022, after a car struck him on I-55 was laid to rest on Friday. Joseph Trent Johnson was a 33-year-old bridge inspector supervisor who is survived by a wife as well as three children, according to his obituary.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Inc.com

5 Cities Where You Can Rent a 1,300-Square-Foot Apartment for $1,500 or Less

If you've looked for a rental lately, or if you read the news, you likely know that home rents are rising in every state, reaching an average of $1,326 this year--and an average asking price of $1,900 for renters looking to move to a new place. That might be worrisome news if you're an entrepreneur trying to keep your living costs down while you start your business--or if you're concerned about affordable housing for your company's employees.
MEMPHIS, TN

