Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
Progress means headaches for drivers in French Fort Historic District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road work in Memphis means progress, but the closure of the Wisconsin Avenue Bridge near I-55 is making driving a little more difficult for people living in the French Fort Historic. The bridge is closed for demolition and is part of a nearly year-long road construction project that includes Riverside Drive. People […]
Transportation company officially opens new headquarters at former Mall of Memphis site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Mall of Memphis has a new tenant. Memphis-based RDX, LLC, a transportation company, announced it officially opened its new headquarters Friday at the site on American Way. RDX bought the site in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction. RDX said it currently operates...
East Memphis church fire investigated as arson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire that started at a vacant church on Perkins in East Memphis. A fire originally started at the old Colonial Cumberland Presbyterian Church at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, but another blaze popped up after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. The fire originally started in a first-floor […]
Reinventing Memphis' historic Melrose High School building
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools broke ground on a planned project at the historic former Melrose High School building in Orange Mound. It's being promoted as a state-of-the-art, repurposed historic multi-use building. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said every community deserve an investment in its people and space. “You...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localmemphis.com
Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
actionnews5.com
WMPD investigates barricade situation
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
actionnews5.com
City announces Central Avenue to be closed 4 days for railroad bridge repair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis announced via Twitter that Central Avenue will be closed to traffic for four days between Barksdale Street and Cooper Street. The closure will begin on Monday, Oct. 10 at 7 a.m., and will continue through Thursday, Oct. 13. The area will be...
Man shot to death in Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in the Medical District Saturday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Union Avenue near Methodist University Hospital at around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say the suspect was last seen running […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than twenty times what it has been for the twenty years she has lived there.
Orange Mound high school gets renovation, new use more than 40 years later
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New life for an icon of a Memphis community. After sitting vacant for more than four decades, the historic Melrose High School in Orange Mound is finally under renovation. Earlier this year, the City of Memphis announced it was granted $3 million in funding for the...
Driver dead after striking tree in East Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County driver is dead after crashing into a tree Saturday night. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on North Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road at around 7 p.m. The Shelby County Fire Department pronounced the driver dead on the scene. The sheriff’s office says only one […]
West Memphis woman found dead in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima who was apparently suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene, but the woman did not […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cordova HOA bands together to change its charter, ban future home sales or purchases by investors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is committed to providing solutions to challenges in the area's housing market. That includes the local fight against out-of-state investors who buy up properties, flip them into expensive rentals and keep ownership of reach for many Mid-South families. That was front and center in Cordova...
Men wanted for firing shots in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two men who are accused of shooting at a moving vehicle in North Memphis. Police say the incident happened Thursday, September 29, on Jackson Avenue near Breedlove Street. According to MPD, surveillance video from a nearby camera showed two men arguing with other people in […]
localmemphis.com
Funeral held for TDOT employee killed on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation employee who died Sept. 30, 2022, after a car struck him on I-55 was laid to rest on Friday. Joseph Trent Johnson was a 33-year-old bridge inspector supervisor who is survived by a wife as well as three children, according to his obituary.
Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
Inc.com
5 Cities Where You Can Rent a 1,300-Square-Foot Apartment for $1,500 or Less
If you've looked for a rental lately, or if you read the news, you likely know that home rents are rising in every state, reaching an average of $1,326 this year--and an average asking price of $1,900 for renters looking to move to a new place. That might be worrisome news if you're an entrepreneur trying to keep your living costs down while you start your business--or if you're concerned about affordable housing for your company's employees.
Man arrested following West Memphis Homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man is arrested in connection with a West Memphis Homicide on Saturday, according to police. On Oct. 8, at 1:15 am officers responded to the 1600 block of Scottwood Street to a woman shot in a car. Detectives were able to develop Elijah Singleton...
wpln.org
The Memphis and TVA breakup saga is about money. But it’s also about pollution and environmental racism.
For three years, Memphis, Light, Gas and Water has been considering leaving the Tennessee Valley Authority. Last month, the local power company reversed course and suggested signing a 20-year contract with TVA. The MLGW Board was expected to vote on the contract Wednesday, but, after a month of community pushback,...
Comments / 1