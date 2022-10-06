ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Mouth of the South
2d ago

Columbia County doesn’t have a lot of things many other counties have activities for our youth is a big concern I have. With the substance abuse issues this area has, it seems like a no brainer that youth programs are a vital need as well as community support.

WCJB

Columbia County Rec. Department reorganizing after lay-offs

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s recreation department is getting an over hall after several employees were laid off. Three employees, two part-time and one full time employee, were let go on Oct. 5. County staff say that recreation department employees had been working at other county departments since Aug. 10.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man with ax who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school shot by DCPS officer, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School, according to the Duval County school superintendent, and the DCPS police chief said that person then left the campus and was later shot by a DCPS officer after refusing commands to drop his weapon, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said it happened at about 2:48 p.m. She said a man approached the entrance and that school staff followed procedures, not allowing him inside. The school went into lockdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Dashan Lewis murder trial goes to jury for deliberation

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury is now deliberating a murder trial in Columbia County. 48-year-old Dashan Lewis is accused of killing steven McGee in 2019. The trial went to the jury Friday. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder and tampering with evidence. Two other suspects were...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Route and theme for this year’s Homecoming Parade revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville. This year’s homecoming parade starts at noon. The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza. Organizers say last year’s theme...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Companies from across Florida compete for the 2022 Cade Prize

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Cade Prize winner for 2022 is generating a buzz in more than one way. Judges proclaimed Neptunya Ocean Power of Boca Raton as the winner for developing their technology known as Octopodz. Octopodz would improve renewable energy with their design of offshore wind turbines...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Robbery earlier this morning at a Circle K in Lake City

According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Circle K around 1:48am earlier this morning. LCPD says when officers arrived, they were informed that a male went into the store and got a drink. The male then asked about doughnuts and reached into his jacket pocket after.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville city commission approves transect zoning in a 4-3 vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After banning single family zoning, the Gainesville city commission has approved another change, called “Transect zoning.”. The zoning model calls for a gradual build up of the size of buildings from rural to downtown areas. City commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos told TV20 the plan is better...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Weekend Planner 10/7

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s UF Homecoming weekend in Gainesville but that’s not all that’s going on. It’s also the perfect weekend for heading out across North Central Florida. Here’s TV20′s Mike Potter with the Weekend Planner.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

