Mouth of the South
2d ago
Columbia County doesn’t have a lot of things many other counties have activities for our youth is a big concern I have. With the substance abuse issues this area has, it seems like a no brainer that youth programs are a vital need as well as community support.
WCJB
Columbia County Rec. Department reorganizing after lay-offs
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s recreation department is getting an over hall after several employees were laid off. Three employees, two part-time and one full time employee, were let go on Oct. 5. County staff say that recreation department employees had been working at other county departments since Aug. 10.
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s help
The Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park is getting an update. The Orange Park Historical Society is replacing the pavers that honor veterans. The memorial was completed in 2012. Over the past 10 years, sun and rain have caused the painted letters to fade.
wuft.org
Low community turnout at event hosted by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
MICANOPY — The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office saw low attendance at its annual “Coffee With a Cop” event. The event was part of an international program that seeks to build connections and understanding between police officers and members of the communities they serve. CWAC events invite...
WCJB
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
usf.edu
Gullah/Geechee families fight to protect burial sites in Nassau County’s Wildlight development
Deep in the woods of Nassau County, on Rayonier-owned logging land near the St. Marys River, is a fenced-in area with a few dozen stakes in the ground. Each one marks a likely grave site. A “No trespassing” sign hangs on the gate. This historic Gullah/Geechee cemetery, known...
WCJB
Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
click orlando
Man with ax who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school shot by DCPS officer, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School, according to the Duval County school superintendent, and the DCPS police chief said that person then left the campus and was later shot by a DCPS officer after refusing commands to drop his weapon, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said it happened at about 2:48 p.m. She said a man approached the entrance and that school staff followed procedures, not allowing him inside. The school went into lockdown.
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies say
An additional, separate arrest of a FLYCA employee was made Thursday for engaging in a relationship with a student.Getty Images. A Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy employee turned herself in Thursday on an active arrest warrant for soliciting a romantic relationship with a student while in a position of authority.
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in Middleburg
Jennings State Forest in Middleburg is unveiling a new hiking trail in honor of October State Forest Awareness Month. The new trail, “Sandridge Trail” will be open to the public Oct. 22.
WCJB
Dashan Lewis murder trial goes to jury for deliberation
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury is now deliberating a murder trial in Columbia County. 48-year-old Dashan Lewis is accused of killing steven McGee in 2019. The trial went to the jury Friday. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder and tampering with evidence. Two other suspects were...
alachuachronicle.com
Marion County man arrested after blood drive employees alert officials to his relationship with a 15-year-old girl
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Weston J. Willis, 30, was arrested yesterday and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior after blood drive employees called law enforcement about his relationship with a 15-year-old girl. Willis and the 15-year-old were at Bass Pro Shop yesterday and decided to give blood at a...
WCJB
Route and theme for this year’s Homecoming Parade revealed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville. This year’s homecoming parade starts at noon. The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza. Organizers say last year’s theme...
Clay County Deputies report two injured in shooting in Lakeside area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured two in the 1100 block of Blanding Blvd. Deputies report two victims have been transported to an area hospital to injuries with non-life-threatening injuries. Clay County Deputy Ford has reported two people...
WCJB
University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning holds groundbreaking for new addition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning held a groundbreaking ceremony for a the addition of the Bruno E. and Maritza F. Ramos Collaboratory today. The 50,000 square foot building will house a number of new facilities, including a multi-functional space called the...
WCJB
Companies from across Florida compete for the 2022 Cade Prize
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Cade Prize winner for 2022 is generating a buzz in more than one way. Judges proclaimed Neptunya Ocean Power of Boca Raton as the winner for developing their technology known as Octopodz. Octopodz would improve renewable energy with their design of offshore wind turbines...
mycbs4.com
Robbery earlier this morning at a Circle K in Lake City
According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Circle K around 1:48am earlier this morning. LCPD says when officers arrived, they were informed that a male went into the store and got a drink. The male then asked about doughnuts and reached into his jacket pocket after.
WCJB
Gainesville city commission approves transect zoning in a 4-3 vote
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After banning single family zoning, the Gainesville city commission has approved another change, called “Transect zoning.”. The zoning model calls for a gradual build up of the size of buildings from rural to downtown areas. City commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos told TV20 the plan is better...
News4Jax.com
Second arrest made for former Florida Youth Challenge Academy employee, 24, involved in inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old student
STARKE, Fla. – A second woman has been arrested and accused of abusing her power as a cadre or supervisor to have a romantic relationship with a 16-year-old girl while working at Florida Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Blanding in Starke. Ariana Durr, 24, is accused of having an...
WCJB
Weekend Planner 10/7
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s UF Homecoming weekend in Gainesville but that’s not all that’s going on. It’s also the perfect weekend for heading out across North Central Florida. Here’s TV20′s Mike Potter with the Weekend Planner.
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
