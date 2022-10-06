Read full article on original website
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Lets Austin Barnes Keep Record Setting Ball
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw passed Cy Young on the all time strikeouts list on Wednesday
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Bob Nightengale doesn't expect Jose Abreu to return to White Sox
The future of first baseman Jose Abreu is one of the pressing matters the White Sox need to address this offseason as he enters free agency.
Red Sox's Alex Cora Appoints Shortstop If Xander Bogaerts Does Not Re-Sign
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora backed Trevor Story as a strong candidate to replace Xander Bogaerts at shortstop should the 30-year-old move on.
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
What Cubs' Record Since All-Star Break Says About Next Year
What Cubs' record since All-Star break says about 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs wrapped up a good second half of 2022 (39-31) with a strong 16-6 finish capped off by a blowout win over the Reds Wednesday. What does it mean for 2023? Maybe nothing, and...
Where the Twins sit in MLB's new draft lottery system
The Twins have less than a 1 in 100 shot at the No. 1 pick.
The White Sox Manager Position ‘Not in Plans' for Ozzie Guillén
White Sox manager spot 'not in plans' for Ozzie Guillén originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Everyone on the South side wants to know the million-dollar question. Will the White Sox go back to their World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillén?. The ex-manager, now NBC Sports Chicago analyst, has...
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
Phillies Make MLB Postseason History With Stunning Ninth Inning
Philadelphia came away with an unbelievable win over the Cardinals to open their wild-card round series.
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
Dodgers News: Team Makes Interesting Roster Move as Postseason Nears
It was a surprising move to make on the last day of the regular season.
Umpire Drama In Game Two Of Guardians, Rays American League Wild Card Series
Terry Francona and Andres Gimenez were both upset with a call that didn't go Cleveland's way.
Can the Cubs win without a left-handed power hitter?
I feel sorry for kids today in a number of ways. One can argue they grow up too fast – there is too much technology at too early an age, and the like. Every 10-year-old needs a smartphone? I think not. One of the joys of my youth was...
