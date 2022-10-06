Above-average temperatures expected across Kern County

Above-average temperatures will continue through Saturday across Kern County as high pressure remains in place with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Temps will remain about 7-11 degrees above average through Saturday. A cooling trend is forecast to begin by Sunday and continue through the middle of next week with no rain in the forecast at least for the valley portion of the County.

However, cooler and windy conditions could develop in the higher elevations along the Sierra Nevada.

Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow with an AQI of 150.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.