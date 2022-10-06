ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

West Texas Food Bank deals with inflation

MIDLAND, Texas — Inflation hasn't only been affecting individuals and families, entire organizations have also been affected, including the West Texas Food Bank. The food bank has noticed an uptick in the need for their services. “We do serve 19 counties," said Libby Campbell, CEO of West Texas Food...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Tesla charging station being built in Big Spring to be completed in November

BIG SPRING, Texas — Tesla has started construction on a charging station in Big Spring that is expected to be finished at some point in November. A charging station with fifteen superchargers will be located near Interstate 20 in the Porter’s Grocery store parking lot next to the College Park Shopping Center. The funding behind the project is from Tesla, not taxpayers.
BIG SPRING, TX
NewsWest 9

Stalking, tracking and recording: The impacts of technology on domestic violence

MIDLAND, Texas — Groups that help victims of domestic violence have had to keep up with technology and adapt new ways to help those that could be in harm's way. "A major form of abuse comes through technology and that form of abuse is something that is probably newer and something we think about readily, it's important that we stretch our way of thinking to keep our victims safe," said Maisha Colter, CEO of ADVA.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

How to prevent social media hacking

MIDLAND, Texas — With more and more social media becoming available, there are more opportunities for hackers to threaten or steal from you, including here in West Texas over the last year. "In Midland and Alpine from what we've seen is 19 reports that are over 350,000 dollars in...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

West Texas Food Bank holding Kids' Farmers Market

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be holding a Kids' Farmers Market on Sept. 24. This free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the food bank's Midland location at 1601 Westcliff Drive. During the event children will be able to learn about fresh...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
MIDLAND, TX
