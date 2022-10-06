MIDLAND, Texas — Groups that help victims of domestic violence have had to keep up with technology and adapt new ways to help those that could be in harm's way. "A major form of abuse comes through technology and that form of abuse is something that is probably newer and something we think about readily, it's important that we stretch our way of thinking to keep our victims safe," said Maisha Colter, CEO of ADVA.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO