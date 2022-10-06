Read full article on original website
West Texas Food Bank deals with inflation
MIDLAND, Texas — Inflation hasn't only been affecting individuals and families, entire organizations have also been affected, including the West Texas Food Bank. The food bank has noticed an uptick in the need for their services. “We do serve 19 counties," said Libby Campbell, CEO of West Texas Food...
Permian Basin Health Care Workforce Summit hosted by TTUHSC in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center hosted ‘Building the Basin’ in Odessa on Tuesday. The event was a summit focused on the workforce of health care in the Permian Basin. Like many industries right now, there is a shortage in health care, and that’s...
Midland Development Corporation moving forward with building demolitions
MIDLAND, Texas — After remaining vacant for over 40 years, the Western United Life building on Texas Avenue in downtown Midland, along with the former West Texas gas buildings surrounding it, will soon be coming down. The demolitions will leave the whole lot empty. This was a decision made...
Tesla charging station being built in Big Spring to be completed in November
BIG SPRING, Texas — Tesla has started construction on a charging station in Big Spring that is expected to be finished at some point in November. A charging station with fifteen superchargers will be located near Interstate 20 in the Porter’s Grocery store parking lot next to the College Park Shopping Center. The funding behind the project is from Tesla, not taxpayers.
'Keep Odessa Beautiful' by taking trash off the ground and onto the runway
ODESSA, Texas — "One man’s trash is another man’s treasure." It’s a phrase said by many, but not utilized by most, based on all the trash left on the ground in the Midland-Odessa area. "So if you see trash on the floor, it's kind of like...
Texas Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan set to increase EV charging stations across the Lone Star State and in West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — Texas was one of the final 17 states to have its plan approved for President Biden’s $1.5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Funding Plan. The goal is to have 500,000 charging stations across America, and it’s a five-year window that will provide over $4 billion to construction projects.
Midland Developmental Corporation looking to improve Downtown Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Development Corporation has invested a little more than $80 million across downtown Midland. So far, about $50 million has gone into infrastructure, water and sewage lines along with education and the workforce. Sara Harris, the MDC's executive director, says this investment will bring growth to...
Asking tailgaters hard-hitting questions about the storied Odessa-Permian rivalry
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa vs Permian, one of the biggest rivalries in West Texas High School Football. With a rivalry this big, there’s bound to be some knowledgeable tailgaters hard at work, hours before the game. We asked them some hard hitting questions:. QUESTION 1: WHAT DOES "RIVALRY"...
'Silent Witnesses' raise awareness of domestic violence at Ector County Courthouse
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Courthouse is currently home to a sobering exhibit. Eight "Silent Witnesses" have been set up around the building thanks to the Crisis Center of West Texas. These wooden cutouts tell the stories of eight West Texas women who were killed by their...
ECSO investigates reports of migrants being dropped off in West Odessa
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of migrants being dropped off at a Pilot truck stop in West Odessa, Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed Wednesday. According to ECSO, truck stop employees said unmarked buses are showing up in the middle of the night...
Stalking, tracking and recording: The impacts of technology on domestic violence
MIDLAND, Texas — Groups that help victims of domestic violence have had to keep up with technology and adapt new ways to help those that could be in harm's way. "A major form of abuse comes through technology and that form of abuse is something that is probably newer and something we think about readily, it's important that we stretch our way of thinking to keep our victims safe," said Maisha Colter, CEO of ADVA.
How to prevent social media hacking
MIDLAND, Texas — With more and more social media becoming available, there are more opportunities for hackers to threaten or steal from you, including here in West Texas over the last year. "In Midland and Alpine from what we've seen is 19 reports that are over 350,000 dollars in...
Midland ISD seeking community feedback in superintendent search
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is looking for its next superintendent, and it's asking the public for help. The district has opened a survey to allow citizens to share feedback on the search and hiring process. The job application will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and the...
Midland County Elections Office seeking bilingual election workers
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office is looking for help ahead of the November election. The office is seeking bilingual workers to help with early voting. Anyone who is interested and speaks both English and Spanish is asked to give the office a call at 432-688-4890. The...
Midland City Council approves new saltwater disposal well by 6-1 vote
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland City Council approved of a new saltwater disposal well Tuesday, and it will be inside city limits. The proposal was brought forth by Endeavor Energy Resources concerning a non-commercial saltwater disposal well. Before putting the measure to a vote, city councilmembers debated whether or...
Ector County Commissioner's Court extends border declaration for 7 days
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Commissioner's Court voted 3 to 1 to extend the Declaration of Local Security to Secure the Border Monday morning. The vote now gives the county sheriff more time to provide sufficient data and finish paperwork regarding financial aid. The declaration was passed in...
Crews on scene of chemical tank fire in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — City of Midland and Midland County fire crews were on scene of a fire in the 2600 block of SCR 1257. Not much is known about the cause of the fire yet, but spokespeople for the city and county both said it was reported as a chemical tank fire.
West Texas Food Bank holding Kids' Farmers Market
MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be holding a Kids' Farmers Market on Sept. 24. This free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the food bank's Midland location at 1601 Westcliff Drive. During the event children will be able to learn about fresh...
Keep Midland Beautiful encourages community members to join Fall Sweep cleanup
MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful is reminding the public about their annual Fall Sweep community cleanup. The two planned supply pickup days have passed, but those who sign up will be given supplies. Groups can sign up to participate any time before Nov. 20. While cleanups can take...
Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
